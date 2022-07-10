IND vs ENG 2022 | I look for attacking options whenever ball is swinging, reveals Bhuvneshwar Kumar

"Honestly, I do not know. I have been to England many times and it did not swing in the past few series so yes, even I was a bit surprised that the ball was swinging and it is swinging for a long period of time, especially in T20 cricket and there is a bit more bounce in the wicket as well. When the ball swings, you enjoy it more. Honestly, I do not know whether I am swinging it, it is the condition or it is the ball. If the ball is swinging, that is my strength so I look for attacking options then. In both these matches, the ball swung and I attacked and hence I got the wickets," Bhuvneshwar said in the post match press conference.