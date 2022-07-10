IND vs ENG 2022 | I look for attacking options whenever ball is swinging, reveals Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Today at 3:09 PM
Bhuvneshwar Kumar put down his match winning performance at Edgbaston in the second T20I down to how much the ball was swinging, allowing him to put into action his natural game. The pacer further talked about the results in the ongoing series and his future in the Indian cricket setup.
A scintillating bowling display by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the second of three T20Is versus England saw India clinch an unassailable lead in the series. The right arm medium fast bowler returned with figures of 3/15 in his four overs, decapitating England’s top order in the second innings.
The intent was visible right from the word go, as Kumar sent Jason Roy back to the pavilion on the first ball of the innings through a peach of an outswinger. Having castled the other opener Jos Buttler in the first T20I with a ferocious inswinger, the pacer clearly looks in his element in the ongoing tour. The 32-year-old has struggled in the past in the UK, but believes the extra swing he is getting this time around has helped him play to his strengths and be successful.
"Honestly, I do not know. I have been to England many times and it did not swing in the past few series so yes, even I was a bit surprised that the ball was swinging and it is swinging for a long period of time, especially in T20 cricket and there is a bit more bounce in the wicket as well. When the ball swings, you enjoy it more. Honestly, I do not know whether I am swinging it, it is the condition or it is the ball. If the ball is swinging, that is my strength so I look for attacking options then. In both these matches, the ball swung and I attacked and hence I got the wickets," Bhuvneshwar said in the post match press conference.
The victory ensured India their fourth T20I series on the bounce under Rohit Sharma’s leadership, keeping alive his unbeaten streak as permanent captain of the national team. Bhuvneshwar expressed no surprise with the way the team has won the series.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
"When you go to any series, you always imagine that you will win. We are not surprised that we are 2-0 up, we did all the hard work, and even they could have been 2-0 up, but we are at this stage and all credit goes to the team. It is a team thing, players and combinations can change, as an individual, I am happy with the way I am bowling, Hardik is coming back again, and we are happy that we are contributing to the team's wins. If we win the series 3-0 in the UK, it would be a very good feeling," he remarked.
The bowler from Meerut looks a certainty for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. While still a white ball regular, Kumar hasn’t played in the all-whites for India since January 2018 owing to continuing injury problems. A veteran of 21 Tests, he insisted he hasn’t set a particular target and just wants to take the opportunities that come to him.
"I never thought that it was it for me. When you are out of the game, you are never confident and you can feel disappointed or frustrated. You want to come back and you want to play for the country again. Honestly, I am not thinking about anything at this moment, whatever opportunities I am getting, I am trying to do well in that so if I'll get any opportunities in the red-ball format, I would not say no. I'll try to do well there but I am not thinking whether I'll get the opportunity or not," he explained.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.