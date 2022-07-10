IND vs ENG 2022 | India surely one of the favourites for T20 World Cup, asserts Shahid Afridi

Today at 3:24 PM
Shahid Afridi has labeled India as one of the favourites to take home the ICC T20 World Cup later this year in Australia. He stated the Men in Blue deserved a series victory over England given their terrific performance, implying their form warrants a place among the hopeful title contenders.
India extended their winning run in T20Is to four games after pulling off another massive victory in the second T20I against England on Saturday at Edgbaston.
Ravindra Jadeja played a crucial knock of 46 not-out off just 29 balls, rescuing India from 89/5 to take them to a respectable total of 170. The bowlers thereon stole the show for the visitors, as Bhuvneshwar Kumar headlined the demolition with figures of 3/15. Bumrah marked his return to the side with two wickets, thereby matching spinner Chahal’s efforts in the game. It took the unit just 17 overs to bowl out the hosts for 121, triumphing by 49 runs. The team’s performance was equally dominant in the opening encounter, where they registered a 50-run win at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground.
The win thus saw them take an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three match series, ensuring their fourth series victory since last year’s T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue are yet to lose a series in the shortest format of the game in this period, having only drawn with South Africa recently after the fifth match was washed out.
The win also marked India’s 14th straight victory with Rohit Sharma as the T20 captain. Since he took over the helm from Virat Kohli in November last year, the subcontinent nation has not lost a single match, racking up clean sweeps. The performances have earned plaudits from retired Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi, who touted them as one of the favourites for the upcoming World Cup.
“India have played outstanding cricket and deserve to win the series. Really impressive bowling performance, they'll surely be one of the favourites for the T20 World Cup in Australia,” he tweeted.
India have played outstanding cricket and deserve to win the series. Really impressive bowling performance, they'll surely be one of the favourites for the T20 World Cup in Australia https://t.co/5vqgnBYfIX— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 9, 2022
India’s ICC T20 World Cup 2022 campaign is scheduled to kick off from the 23rd of October and will see them face off against arch-rivals Pakistan in the opening encounter. The Men in Blue will be seeking redemption after a thorough beating in the same fixture in the 2021 edition, which eventually saw them get knocked out in the group stages itself.
