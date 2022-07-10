IND vs ENG 2022 | India surely one of the favourites for T20 World Cup, asserts Shahid Afridi

Ravindra Jadeja played a crucial knock of 46 not-out off just 29 balls, rescuing India from 89/5 to take them to a respectable total of 170. The bowlers thereon stole the show for the visitors, as Bhuvneshwar Kumar headlined the demolition with figures of 3/15. Bumrah marked his return to the side with two wickets, thereby matching spinner Chahal’s efforts in the game. It took the unit just 17 overs to bowl out the hosts for 121, triumphing by 49 runs. The team’s performance was equally dominant in the opening encounter, where they registered a 50-run win at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground.