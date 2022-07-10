IND vs ENG 2022 | Current Indian team is a real powerhouse in T20 cricket, asserts Ashley Giles

Ashley Giles has stated that the current Indian T20 team is a real powerhouse after twinning two T20Is against England in a three-match series. Giles also added that the team have a strong bowling unit and the batters' mindset to attack bowlers from the start is working incredibly well.

After suffering a defeat in the one-off Test against England, India have turned the tables in the T20I series. The hosts have taken a 2-0 lead and ensured a series win in the three-match T20I series. Also, with the win in the second game, the Indian team won all their T20Is under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma ever since he became the full-time captain.

In spite of playing with different squads in the two matches, India won both of the games comfortably. Former England cricketer Ashley Giles has praised the Indian team for their performance.

"It's a real powerhouse T20 team India have available," Giles told 'ESPNCricinfo'.

"India look a really strong unit from the top to the bottom. If you look at the changes from the first T20I to this one (second T20I). You could have easily played that team and the result would have been similar.”

India have won both of the matches while bowling second, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been getting swing with the new ball and is providing wickets in the powerplay. In both matches, Indian bowlers gave a good start to powerplay in the Indian team. Hosts have also started batting with an aggressive mindset and it has worked very well for them. Giles backed India’s new approach in the shortest over.

"You look at that bowling attack, it was incredibly strong,” he said about the bowling unit.

"You got to keep pressuring bowlers. Some time bowlers can have their days but no matter how many wickets you lose you have to keep going and get as many runs as you can and this India side is more capable of doing that.”