IND vs ENG 2022, 3rd T20I | Internet reacts to Suryakumar Yadav’s superb maiden hundred

Starting the chase, India tried to continue their attacking batting from the previous match but were reduced to 31/3. The team was looking in trouble but it was a Suryakumar Yadav show after that. Suryakumar displayed a bunch of classic strokes during his innings and he raced to his century in 48 balls. The batter reached his maiden century in the 17th over of the innings as he scored a boundary on David Willey’s delivery towards the third-man.