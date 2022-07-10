sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IND vs ENG 2022, 3rd T20I | Internet reacts to Suryakumar Yadav’s superb maiden hundred

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Suryakumar Yadav scored his maiden T20I hundred against England

    Doordarshan Sports

    IND vs ENG 2022, 3rd T20I | Internet reacts to Suryakumar Yadav’s superb maiden hundred

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:41 PM

    Suryakumar Yadav has been in terrific form in the T20Is recently and he has raced ahead of others for a spot in the middle order for the T20 World Cup this year. Suryakumar scored his maiden hundred in the T20Is against England in the third match of the series reaching the milestone in 48 balls.

    After winning two matches of the T20I series against England, India are involved in a close contest in the third game. India handed an opportunity to their players on the bench today and they opted to bat first after winning the toss. Dawid Malan scored a half-century for the hosts and Liam Livingstone proved a strong finish for the team. England posted a total of 215/7 in the first innings. 

    Parimatch

    Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!

    Find Out

    Starting the chase, India tried to continue their attacking batting from the previous match but were reduced to 31/3. The team was looking in trouble but it was a Suryakumar Yadav show after that. Suryakumar displayed a bunch of classic strokes during his innings and he raced to his century in 48 balls. The batter reached his maiden century in the 17th over of the innings as he scored a boundary on David Willey’s delivery towards the third-man. 

    Classy boiii!!

    No words on it!

    Brilliant knock!

    Century to be remembered!

    Ohh hooo!

    He needed some backup from middle-order!

    Great great hundred for him!

    Huge respect!

    No doubt in it!

    Haha!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down