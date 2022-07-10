IND vs ENG 2022, 3rd T20I | Internet reacts to Suryakumar Yadav’s superb maiden hundred

Today at 10:41 PM
Suryakumar Yadav has been in terrific form in the T20Is recently and he has raced ahead of others for a spot in the middle order for the T20 World Cup this year. Suryakumar scored his maiden hundred in the T20Is against England in the third match of the series reaching the milestone in 48 balls.
After winning two matches of the T20I series against England, India are involved in a close contest in the third game. India handed an opportunity to their players on the bench today and they opted to bat first after winning the toss. Dawid Malan scored a half-century for the hosts and Liam Livingstone proved a strong finish for the team. England posted a total of 215/7 in the first innings.
Starting the chase, India tried to continue their attacking batting from the previous match but were reduced to 31/3. The team was looking in trouble but it was a Suryakumar Yadav show after that. Suryakumar displayed a bunch of classic strokes during his innings and he raced to his century in 48 balls. The batter reached his maiden century in the 17th over of the innings as he scored a boundary on David Willey’s delivery towards the third-man.
Classy boiii!!
July 10, 2022
No words on it!
Surya Kumar, six towards point cover 🙏🏻.— Aaqib Fayaz (@AaqibFayaz19) July 10, 2022
Brilliant knock!
Suryakumar Yadav!!— Pratik (@PratikNagre7) July 10, 2022
What a magnificent knock it is!!🔥#Sky
Century to be remembered!
Warra century frpm Surya Kumar in pressure ❤️— 𝙖𝙨𝙝.ᴿᴾ¹⁷ (@AshThoughs) July 10, 2022
Muh band hogaya haters ka 🤣😭
Ohh hooo!
SuryaKumar yadav's batting is reminding me kl rahul of 2018.clean hitting by sky💥.#sky #suryakumaryadav #hundred #century #indvseng— Sanket (@Beluresanket) July 10, 2022
He needed some backup from middle-order!
Unreal batting by Surya Kumar Yadav.What a magnificent century! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qUc4XkukUN— Utkarsh / Cricket is love ❤ (@cricketfan__) July 10, 2022
Great great hundred for him!
What A Century!— Gaurav🇮🇳 (@IamGMishra1) July 10, 2022
Surya Kumar Yadav is unreal. One of the best batsman in T20 format. The Beast 🔥 #INDvsENG #SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/9pV1acPzcj
Huge respect!
Hundred by Suryakumar Yadav - this has been an innings of the highest quality, the shots, the placements, the timing were just too good.— Rohit Sharma(Fan Page) (@rohitions45) July 10, 2022
Take a bow, Sky @surya_14kumar 👊#suryakumaryadav #sky pic.twitter.com/szuYAsNAJe
No doubt in it!
Surya kumar Yadav is one man show today for india 🔥💯— chirag sethiya (@chiragsethiya12) July 10, 2022
Haha!
#ENGvsIND #INDvENG— Khushi🌻 (@hit_wicket__) July 10, 2022
Suryakumar Yadav to every other batter pic.twitter.com/1MBllD2XKC
