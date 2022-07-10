sport iconCricket

    IND vs ENG 2022, 3rd T20I | Internet reacts as Virat Kohli spills a 'crucial' sitter

    Virat Kohli dropped a simple catch of Liam Livingstone

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:04 PM

    Virat Kohli is one of the best fielders in the cricket world and is usually safe pair of hands courtesy of his agility and athleticism in the field. However, he dropped a simple catch of Liam Livingstone which turned out to be a crucial one as the batter played a superb knock in the end.

    After taking a 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series, India decided to test their bench strength in the match. Four changes were made and the hosts were playing with an inexperienced bowling unit. The bowlers were unable to stick to tight line and length throughout the innings and so England posted a total of 215/7. Dawid Malan scored 77 runs while Liam Livingstone scored unbeaten 42 runs to provide a clinical finish for them. 

    However, Livingstone would have dismissed early but Virat Kohli dropped a simple catch while fielding in the deep. Harshal Patel was bowling the second last over of the innings and Livingstone tried to hit him towards deep mid-wicket. Kohli came running to take the catch but he almost over-run the ball. As a result, Livingstone received a lifeline on 36 runs and went on to give a clinical finish to the team. 

    Kohli's name goin' down for a reason!

    Lol!

    Not really! Can't agree with it!

    It was not expected!

    Big mess!

    Trolling King immensly!

    How can you assume like that?

    Might do it today!

    :| No comments!

    Not in right form that's it!

