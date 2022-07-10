ENG vs IND | Virat Kohli has become a liability, states Danish Kaneria

Today at 4:09 PM
Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria stated that Virat Kohli has become a liability to the Indian team. The star Indian batter was unable to make an impact with the bat during the second T20I between India and England as he got dismissed for just 1 run as his poor run with the bat continues.
Former Indian captain Virat Kohli's trouble with the bat have been well documented. In the second T20I against England, the right-handed batter was unable to make any impact with the bat and got dismissed for just 1 run. Kohli tried to go after English fast bowler Richard Gleeson as it looked like he was trying to bat aggressively but failed miserably as he could only manage to get a top-edge as the ball flew towards the third man region as Dawid Malan completed a brilliant running catch to send him back to the pavilion.
Many former cricketers have been questioning Virat Kohli's position in the team given that the team has youngsters like Deepak Hooda who have done well in the recent past. Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria talked about Virat Kohli's form and stated that the star batter has started to become a liability to the Indian team.
"When the big guns were out, even then the team was performing, the youngsters were doing the job. The big player should understand that he is becoming a liability to the team. Virat Kohli has become a liability now. So, either he needs to give up his place or make a comeback before the T20 World Cup," Danish Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.
It will be interesting to see if Virat Kohli can roar back to form in the final T20I of the series against England.
