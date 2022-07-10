ENG vs IND | Virat Kohli has become a liability, states Danish Kaneria

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli's trouble with the bat have been well documented. In the second T20I against England, the right-handed batter was unable to make any impact with the bat and got dismissed for just 1 run. Kohli tried to go after English fast bowler Richard Gleeson as it looked like he was trying to bat aggressively but failed miserably as he could only manage to get a top-edge as the ball flew towards the third man region as Dawid Malan completed a brilliant running catch to send him back to the pavilion.