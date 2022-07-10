sport iconCricket

    ENG vs IND | Internet reacts to a 'fired up' Harshal Patel after Phillip Salts' dismissal

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:28 PM

    Bowlers are expressive characters in cricket and usually display their emotions after taking a wicket, especially after deceiving the batter. Harshal Patel was seen charged up after he dismissed Phillip Salt on a score of 8 runs with a slow dipping full-toss which crashed into the off-stump.

    After taking an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series , India made a lot of changes in their playing XI. The team included Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Ravi Bishnoi, and Shreyas Iyer. Also, after winning the toss they chose to bat first for the first time in the series. England started attacking and got a good start as the openers scored 31 runs in 3.4 overs for the first wicket. Phillip Salt came in to bat on 61/2 and he was looking in good touch. However, a brilliant deception from Harshal Patel sent him back to the pavilion. 

    Harshal was bowling the 1oth over of the innings and he bowled a full toss on the third ball. Salt was facing the slow dipping delivery and he was completely beaten with the variation in pace. Salt tried to take a swing at it but the ball snuck underneath his bat and shattered the stumps to provide the Indian team a breakthrough. Harshal' celebration after the dismissal was noteworthy as it was clear from it that he was inspired by the wicket to do well in the upcoming overs. 

    That's special one from Harshal Patel!

    How does he do that!

    Patel rocks!

    Purple Patel💜

    Huge wicket in style!

    He deserves it!

    Hahaha Yeah!

    Harshal + slower deliveries😍😍

    Whatta delivery!

    Yes you are right!

