ENG vs IND | Internet reacts to a 'fired up' Harshal Patel after Phillip Salts' dismissal

Bowlers are expressive characters in cricket and usually display their emotions after taking a wicket, especially after deceiving the batter. Harshal Patel was seen charged up after he dismissed Phillip Salt on a score of 8 runs with a slow dipping full-toss which crashed into the off-stump.
After taking an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series , India made a lot of changes in their playing XI. The team included Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Ravi Bishnoi, and Shreyas Iyer. Also, after winning the toss they chose to bat first for the first time in the series. England started attacking and got a good start as the openers scored 31 runs in 3.4 overs for the first wicket. Phillip Salt came in to bat on 61/2 and he was looking in good touch. However, a brilliant deception from Harshal Patel sent him back to the pavilion.
Harshal was bowling the 1oth over of the innings and he bowled a full toss on the third ball. Salt was facing the slow dipping delivery and he was completely beaten with the variation in pace. Salt tried to take a swing at it but the ball snuck underneath his bat and shattered the stumps to provide the Indian team a breakthrough. Harshal' celebration after the dismissal was noteworthy as it was clear from it that he was inspired by the wicket to do well in the upcoming overs.
That's special one from Harshal Patel!
July 10, 2022
How does he do that!
A fantastic dipping slower ball by Harshal Patel!#ENGvIND #IndianCricket #TeamIndia #HarshalPatel pic.twitter.com/qxRF1oeSNr— Jega8 (@imBK08) July 10, 2022
Patel rocks!
Malan is relieved today with the opportunity offered by Hitman 😜 and capitalising on caught n bowled miss by #HarshalPatel 😅😅— DaebakAnkita💃 (@DaebakankitaF) July 10, 2022
Harshal picked up #Salt instead 😅#RohitSharma #ENGvIND #INDvsENG #INDvENG #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/X0Pssf6LwK
Purple Patel💜
Come on purple patel 💜#HarshalPatel #ENGvsIND #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/0oJQArDCuC— Akshukla (@krshukla18) July 10, 2022
Huge wicket in style!
Harshal Patel gets Philip Salt on 8(6)!— Sohailcrickter@gmail.Com (@sohailcrickter) July 10, 2022
He deserves it!
What a ball from Harshal Patel! Absolute Beauty!!!❤#ENGvIND #IndianCricketTeam #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/eQRvf9VYIV— THE ROCKSTAR (@VivJonty) July 10, 2022
Hahaha Yeah!
Harshal patel is a cheat code— Akshay (@sanchaks21) July 10, 2022
Harshal + slower deliveries😍😍
Harshal Patel is the real deal #ENGvIND— Hemant (@hemantbuch) July 10, 2022
Whatta delivery!
Harshal Patel's slower ball dip >>> Any pizza dip 😍#ENGvsIND #CricketTwitter #Cricket #India #INDvENG— Anuj Prabhu 🇮🇳 (@APTalksCricket) July 10, 2022
Yes you are right!
No one gonna pick Harshal Patel slower balls. #fact— Utpal Singh (@utpalsingh_1) July 10, 2022
