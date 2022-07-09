Would like to see Faf du Plessis back in South Africa for T20 World Cup, states Morne Morkel

Despite performing well across the world in the different T20 leagues, Cricket South Africa (CSA) did not pick Faf du Plessis in the squad for the last T20 World Cup that took place in the UAE and Oman. However, the 37-year-old did not hold back, scoring 468 runs at a strike rate of 127.52 in IPL 2022 while leading Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). While highlighting that, former South African speedster Morne Morkel believes that du Plessis should get a recall for the next T20 World Cup in Australia.

Despite being at 37, du Plessis looks fit every time he walks into the field. Morkel pointed out that fact as well and added his wealth of experience would certainly help South Africa to become a series title contender for the next ICC event.

"You want all your big-name players to play and Faf is still playing well at the age of 37. He is still playing well, moving well in the field and he has done exceptionally well for RCB (in the IPL). I would like to see those experienced players in the side. That is up to them (Cricket South Africa) to work out, but I am definitely a big fan of it," Morkel told ICC Digital at an event in Melbourne