Watch | Jos Buttler ends Rohit Sharma's carnage with an 'insane' catch

Richard Gleeson is making his T20I debut and he made it memorable with the wicket of Rohit Sharma. Gleeson bowled a back-of-length delivery and Rohit tried to pull it. The batter was hurried by the delivery and he top-edged the ball. Jos Buttler did a superb job behind the wickets as he caught a diving catch while running backward and played a pivotal role in giving India an important breakthrough. Rohit was dismissed on 31 runs but he gave a solid start to the Indian team and a platform to capitalise for a big total.