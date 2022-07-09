Watch | Jos Buttler ends Rohit Sharma's carnage with an 'insane' catch

Today at 7:45 PM
The phrase catches win matches comes true when a brilliant fielding effort from a player of the bowling team plays a crucial role in dismissing the opposition batter. Jos Buttler plucked a superb diving catch while running backwards to dismiss Rohit Sharma who was playing an aggressive knock.
After winning the first T20I of the series, India started with aggressive intent in the second game. England won the toss and invited the visitors to bowl first. Rishabh Pant opened along with Rohit Sharma and the dup started the innings very well. India scored 61/1 at the end of the powerplay but Rohit Sharma’s dismissal was followed by two more wickets in quick succession.
Richard Gleeson is making his T20I debut and he made it memorable with the wicket of Rohit Sharma. Gleeson bowled a back-of-length delivery and Rohit tried to pull it. The batter was hurried by the delivery and he top-edged the ball. Jos Buttler did a superb job behind the wickets as he caught a diving catch while running backward and played a pivotal role in giving India an important breakthrough. Rohit was dismissed on 31 runs but he gave a solid start to the Indian team and a platform to capitalise for a big total.
What a moment! ❤️— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 9, 2022
A wicket on debut for @RicGleeson! 🙌
Scorecard/clips: https://t.co/aZbATuE7p7
🏴 #ENGvIND 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/LB8vQ70Hpb
