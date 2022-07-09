WATCH | Dawid Malan's spectacular running catch ends Virat Kohli's stay

India and England are up against each other in the second T20I of the series. After winning the first game by 50 runs, India saw the return of Jasprit Bumrah , Virat Kohli , Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant to the side. Axar Patel , Ishan Kishan , Deepak Hooda and Arshdeep Singh were left out for the second game. England won the toss and opted to bowl first. India stuck to their new approach where they go after every ball and Rishabh Pant was Rohit Sharma 's opening partner for this game.

Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma got India off to a brilliant start as both batters smashed the English bowlers during the powerplay. However, Rohit Sharma was undone by a short ball from Richard Gleeson as he walked back to the pavilion for 31 from 20 balls. Virat Kohli was the next man to walk out at his usual number 3 spot.

Kohli took a single on the second ball of the innings and it looked like he was looking to get his eye in. But, on the first ball of the sixth over, Virat Kohli got a length ball around his off stump and he was nowhere near the ball. Kohli tried to hit the ball over wide-long on but could manage to get the outer half of the bat as the ball went high towards the third man region. Dawid Malan who was standing at point started running backward and at once it looked like he will not be able to take it. But, Malan put in a spectacular dive to end Virat Kohli's stay at the crease.