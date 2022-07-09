T20 World Cup 2022 | It might be a full stop on everything, Aaron Finch hints at retirement

Today at 5:49 PM
Aaron Finch has hinted at his retirement and his aging teammates after the upcoming T20 World Cup saying that several players might retire from the shortest format of the game. Finch also stated that there will be intense competition for trophy and the team will need a bit of luck to win World Cup.
The T20 World Cup 2022 is scheduled to be played in October-November. Australia will defend their title in front of the home crowd this edition. The team includes a lot of experienced players including captain Aaron Finch. Matthew Wade who played a vital part in the team’s title win last edition has already announced that he will be stepping down from international duties after World Cup.
Finch has hinted at possible retirement of him along with some teammates after the tournament.
“It might be a full stop on everything (several players retiring from T20Is, including him) if it goes to plan like that. Fairy tales can happen in sports. I think, just naturally, when guys get to their mid-30s, it’s going to be that way. Davey (Warner) just keeps going; he could play for another 10 years, I think, with how fit he is and how much he loves the competition and continuing to challenge himself,” Finch said to cricket.com.au
Finch also stated that the World Cup will include intense competition and the team will need a bit of luck on their side.
“It’s going to be an incredibly tough competition. We saw how brutal the format is, with South Africa winning four out of their five games at the last World Cup and still not qualifying on net run rate. It’s just so brutal that you do need a bit of luck along the way. So let’s see,” he stated.
