Seven different captains in such a short span of time is ‘not ideal’ for Rahul Dravid, remarks Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has backed India's head coach Rahul Dravid, saying it is 'not ideal' to work with seven different captains in a short period of time. Ganguly's comments came after India's heartbreaking seven-wicket defeat at Edgbaston during their recent Test versus England.
Ever since Rohit Sharma stepped up to replace Virat Kohli as India's full-time all-format captain, the Men in Blue has seen seven different players lead the side across formats in the span of seven months. The moves were made due to Covid-19 concerns, injuries, and too many fixtures, but India did not see a reasonable success under these circumstances. Their latest defeat came against Ben Stokes' England at Edgbaston where they failed to defend 378 runs to win the series.
Recently, while speaking with the Press Trest of India, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly backed his former teammate and the current Indian head coach Rahul Dravid, who has been heavily criticized because of his mindset and his team selections. Ganguly, although mentioned the changes on the top post was only made due to 'unavoidable circumstances.’
"I fully agree that it is not ideal to have seven different captains in such a short span of time but it has happened because of unavoidable situations. Like Rohit was all set to lead in South Africa in white-ball but before the tour, got injured. So we had KL (Rahul) leading in ODIs and then for this recent SA home series, KL got injured one day before the series would start," Ganguly told PTI.
"In England, Rohit was playing the warm-up game when he had COVID-19. No one is at fault for these situations. The calendar is such that we have had to give players breaks and then there have been injuries and we need to factor in workload management also. You got to feel for head coach Rahul (Dravid) as in every series, due to unavoidable circumstances, we have had new captains."
