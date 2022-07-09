sport iconCricket

    Internet reacts to Steve Smith's hysterical antics against Sri Lanka

    Steve Smith scored a century against Sri Lanka in the ongoing Test

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:46 PM

    Steve Smith has been one of the liveliest characters in the cricket world and he never misses an opportunity to entertain the spectators and his colleagues. Smith created a funny moment while facing Prabath Jayasuriya with his antics as he shown thumbs up to the bowler after being deceived by him.

    Australia and Sri Lanka are up against each other in a three-match Test series. Australia won the first match of the series by 10 wickets and have also performed well in the second game so far. The team won the toss and chose to bat first. Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne scored centuries to help the visitors score a total of 364. Smith scored unbeaten 145 runs but his antics stole the limelight. 

    Prabath Jayasuriya was bowling the 77th over of the innings and he bowled a delivery spinning away from Smith on the third ball. Smith was deceived in flight and the ball turned sharply away from the outside edge. Smith didn't get any run on the ball, but he showed a thumbs up to the bowler after being beaten by him. 

    Just Steve Smith things!

    hahaha!

    He's GOAT!

    Steve Smith a name to be remembered!

    Yes!

    No doubt!

    Yes he is!

    LOL!

    Can't stop laughing! XD XD

    Well! Take that :D

