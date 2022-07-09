Internet reacts to Steve Smith's hysterical antics against Sri Lanka

Today at 8:46 PM
Steve Smith has been one of the liveliest characters in the cricket world and he never misses an opportunity to entertain the spectators and his colleagues. Smith created a funny moment while facing Prabath Jayasuriya with his antics as he shown thumbs up to the bowler after being deceived by him.
Australia and Sri Lanka are up against each other in a three-match Test series. Australia won the first match of the series by 10 wickets and have also performed well in the second game so far. The team won the toss and chose to bat first. Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne scored centuries to help the visitors score a total of 364. Smith scored unbeaten 145 runs but his antics stole the limelight.
Prabath Jayasuriya was bowling the 77th over of the innings and he bowled a delivery spinning away from Smith on the third ball. Smith was deceived in flight and the ball turned sharply away from the outside edge. Smith didn't get any run on the ball, but he showed a thumbs up to the bowler after being beaten by him.
Just Steve Smith things!
Steve Smith 😂 pic.twitter.com/2bMqe1TdHT— Sachin (@Sachin72342594) July 9, 2022
@Steve Smith giving thumbs up signal when Prabath Jayasuriya beat him with a beauty in the 77th over. pic.twitter.com/zO6lK9PwDf— JOYDIP KURMI🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳💓💓😁 (@Joydip30406345) July 9, 2022
16th reply but you have to tweet— Aleixo Paulo (@AleixoPaulo3) July 9, 2022
Steve Smith's play through the on side against Prabath Jayasuriya has been magnificent #SLvAUS— Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) July 9, 2022
Just Steve Smith doing Steve Smith things😂— CRICY NEWS (@news_cricy) July 8, 2022
📸: Sony Sports pic.twitter.com/yMyrd6eu5L
Steve Smith giving thumbs up signal when Prabath Jayasuriya beat him with a beauty in the 77th over. pic.twitter.com/h72rEfiuMp— Ramesh S Naik (@RameshSNaik_) July 8, 2022
Steve Smith giving thumbs up signal when Prabath Jayasuriya beat him with a beauty in the 77th over. pic.twitter.com/h6AW5ETWDA— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 8, 2022
