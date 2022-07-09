IND vs ENG | It will be hard on Deepak Hooda as Virat Kohli will replace him at No. 3, asserts Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma has stated that it will be a disappointing scenario for Deepak Hooda as Virat Kohli will play in the second T20I and will replace him at number 3 against England. He further predicted that Suryakumar Yadav will play the remaining two T20Is ahead of Shreyas Iyer in the middle order.

India are up against England in a three-match T20I series and they are leading by 1-0 so far. The team played with a positive mindset in the first game and outplayed the opponents as a result. The team management might face a dilemma ahead of the third T20I as four senior players will return to the squad. Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and Ravindra Jadeja were rested for the first game but will be available for the second fixture.

The team management will now have to upset the balance of the team that played in the opening game to include these players in the team. Many former cricketers and cricket experts believe that Virat Kohli’s place in the T20 team is uncertain but Ishant Sharma has a different take on it. He has stated that Kohli will play for the Indian team whenever he is available.

"I think it will be hard on Deepak Hooda, because Virat Kohli will come in at No.3. It is something that no matter how much you try to tell yourself, the truth is that if Kohli is available, he will play," Ishan said on Jatin Sapru's YouTube channel.

Suryakumar Yadav played well in the previous game and so keeping him out of the squad will be difficult. Also, either Dinesh Karthik or Rishabh Pant might have to play in the fixture. Ishant is of the opinion that the other three players will get a spot in the playing XI but Suryakumar Yadav will be preferred over Shreyas Iyer.

"Ravindra Jadeja should come in for Axar Patel, he can hit the ball just like Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik. I think Suryakumar Yadav will play both of the remaining matches at No 4 ahead of Shreyas Iyer. They might rotate the five incoming players because these are back-to-back matches,” he opined.