IND vs ENG | Cannot ask for frequent breaks in name of workload management, Karsan Ghavri blasts Indian players

Indian team has been playing with a changed combination after almost every series recently as the senior players in the team have been given rest. In the first T20I of the three-match series against England, four players were rested. Now, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and Ravindra Jadeja will return to the squad. Also, in spite of Kohli being out of form and Deepak Hooda piling up runs, he may have to sit out for the former. Also, this constant chopping and changing of the team have resulted in India playing with seven different captains ever since Rahul Dravid has been appointed as head coach.