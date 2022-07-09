IND vs ENG | Cannot ask for frequent breaks in name of workload management, Karsan Ghavri blasts Indian players

Today at 4:29 PM
Former India all-rounder Karsan Ghavri has shared his take on senior Indian players taking frequent breaks from international cricket saying it is not the right thing to do in name of workload management. Ghavri also added that playing for India should be their priority over franchise cricket.
Indian team has been playing with a changed combination after almost every series recently as the senior players in the team have been given rest. In the first T20I of the three-match series against England, four players were rested. Now, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and Ravindra Jadeja will return to the squad. Also, in spite of Kohli being out of form and Deepak Hooda piling up runs, he may have to sit out for the former. Also, this constant chopping and changing of the team have resulted in India playing with seven different captains ever since Rahul Dravid has been appointed as head coach.
Also, for the upcoming ODI series against West Indies Kohli and Rohit Sharma are rested and Shikhar Dhawan will lead the team. Former Indian cricketer Karsan Ghavri has criticised the players for their frequent breaks.
"How much rest do Virat and Rohit need? How long did Virat bat in the Test match? Playing for India should be their number one priority. You should shoot for advertisements during the IPL, not while playing for India. You cannot ask for frequent breaks in the name of workload management," Ghavri said in an interview with Sportskeeda.
Kohli has been struggling with his form in the last couple of years. He has been unable to score an international century since 2019 but has been backed by the team management continuously. Ghavri is of the opinion that the players should be selected purely on basis of merit.
"Players should be selected on merit. Virat has made India proud on many occasions, but drop him if he’s not in form. It’s as simple as that,” Ghavri stated.
"Bring in the guys who are in form. Virat Kohli is a big name, but where are the runs? How long can you play based on your past reputation? He’s still stuck on 27 Test centuries. Meanwhile, Joe Root has now surpassed him despite lagging behind until recently.”
