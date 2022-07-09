IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I | Internet reacts to Hardik Pandya giving 'death stare' to Yuzvendra Chahal after dropped catch

India and England were locked in battle during the second T20I of the series. After being asked to bat first by England captain Jos Buttler . India had a new opening combination which saw Rishabh Pant open the innings with Rohit Sharma . The two gave India a good start in the powerplay but after that India lost quick wickets which slowed down the innings.

However, Ravindra Jadeja played an important knock lower down the order and made smashed 46 from 29 balls which made sure India reached 170 after the end of their innings. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was once again at his best as he removed Jason Roy on the very first ball of England's innings to put pressure on the hosts. This was followed by Jos Buttler being dismissed by him as well when he was batting on four runs. Liam Livingstone walked out to bat after that and he struck two boundaries in his first three balls.

The right-handed batter was looking threatening and on the second ball of the third over Hardik Pandya bowled a short ball to Livingstone. The batter tried to hit it out of the ground but could only manage to get a top edge which went really high. Pandya had banged it short after he saw Livingstone charge down and Yuzvendra Chahal was standing at fine leg who tried going for the catch but made a mess of it and got nowhere near it as the ball swirled in the air allowing Livingstone to survive.