IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I | Internet reacts to Hardik Pandya giving 'death stare' to Yuzvendra Chahal after dropped catch

Today at 9:34 PM
The shortest format of the game has seen some terrific moments in the field when it comes to taking catches but it also has witnessed dropped ones which are unacceptable to the bowlers. One such moment was on display when Yuzvendra Chahal misjudged a catch when Hardik Pandya was bowling.
India and England were locked in battle during the second T20I of the series. After being asked to bat first by England captain Jos Buttler. India had a new opening combination which saw Rishabh Pant open the innings with Rohit Sharma. The two gave India a good start in the powerplay but after that India lost quick wickets which slowed down the innings.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
However, Ravindra Jadeja played an important knock lower down the order and made smashed 46 from 29 balls which made sure India reached 170 after the end of their innings. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was once again at his best as he removed Jason Roy on the very first ball of England's innings to put pressure on the hosts. This was followed by Jos Buttler being dismissed by him as well when he was batting on four runs. Liam Livingstone walked out to bat after that and he struck two boundaries in his first three balls.
The right-handed batter was looking threatening and on the second ball of the third over Hardik Pandya bowled a short ball to Livingstone. The batter tried to hit it out of the ground but could only manage to get a top edge which went really high. Pandya had banged it short after he saw Livingstone charge down and Yuzvendra Chahal was standing at fine leg who tried going for the catch but made a mess of it and got nowhere near it as the ball swirled in the air allowing Livingstone to survive.
Hardik Pandya was visibly miffed with Yuzvendra Chahal's effort and was seen staring at him furiously. However, in the very next over Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Liam Livingstone for 15 from 9 balls.
Here is how the internet reacted:
No comments!
Chahal dropped Livingston's catch😑#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/7iKKoVSi3l— Yash (@thenameisyash26) July 9, 2022
Chahal bhai!
July 9, 2022
It was too higha nd tough for him!
Does Chahal have a good look at the ball with glasses? India England T20 One Catch Drop@BCCI— vineet tiwari (@VineetTiwari01) July 9, 2022
He has to concentrate on fielding!
Chahal on Boundary 😡😡— Arun Showri (@runwrites) July 9, 2022
Aah Luchcha idea evaridi raa asalu. Livingstone catch drop. You know how costly it will turn
Lol!
What a useless fielder this yuzvendra chahal is 😀— Mihir Jha (@MihirkJha) July 9, 2022
Catch Gaya toh matlab drop karega wo
He can't take it!
Chahal catch drop 😬😭🚶— Dark_.knight (@darkfeelings007) July 9, 2022
Ohh!
please change the fielding coach of India. that Chahal catch was not that hard to catch.— harshvaghani (@harshvaghani20) July 9, 2022
Chahal be like: Why did you hit it near me?🤣🤣
FFS, I saw Chahal at fine leg in Bum’s 1at over and thought if a catch goes there it is a def drop 🤣🤣🤣 .. where can they hide him— Article 14 Missing Gajala - CEO, Sonic Solutions (@Hramblings) July 9, 2022
ROLF!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
ye bc humari fielding kab theek hogi chahal jaise chutiye ko dekh ke lagta he nahi hai ki ye koi catch pakde ga— ♠₦ (@haloform_zn) July 9, 2022
Beta tum se naa hopayega!
#EngvInd This shot by Livingstone went extremely high and this view is from helmet cam of Livingstone.. Chahal dropped the catch in the end.. pic.twitter.com/6bI60g5chp— Anurag Sinha (@anuragsinha1992) July 9, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.