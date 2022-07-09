IND vs ENG 2022 | Ravindra Jadeja played a brilliant knock under pressure, asserts Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has backed Ravindra Jadeja for his excellent knock in the second T20I saying the all-rounder played a brilliant knock under pressure after winning by 49 runs. Rohit also added that the team wants to optimise the first six overs whether they are batting or bowling in the shortest format.

India have taken an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against England defeating them with 49 runs. England won the toss and invited the visitors to bat first. The Indian team made several changes in the lineup and also in the tactics by opening the innings with Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant,

The visitors seemed to have adopted an attacking mindset and both the openers were playing aerial shots from the start. Rohit Sharma scored 31 runs from 20 balls at the top but team lost the wickets in quick succession after that. They were poised at 89/4 at one stage but Ravindra Jadeja played a knock of unbeaten 46 runs from 29 balls and steadied the innings. His knock helped India post a total of 170/8 at the end of the innings. Captain Rohit praised Jadeja for his knock while also mentioning his century in the recent one-off Test between both teams.

“Brilliant knock under pressure. We wanted someone to bat through and get us a score, Jadeja had scored a hundred here and he carried on from there,” Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

Indian bowlers bowled brilliantly from the start and Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Jason Roy on the first ball of the innings. He was the highest wicket-taker for India in the innings taking three wickets for 15 runs including a maiden over. Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal picked a couple of wickets.

The duo of Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah bowled exceptionally well in the first six overs which paved the way for India’s win. They picked three wickets in the powerplay and other bowlers continued taking wickets bundling them out on 121. Rohit shared that the team want to utilise powerplay in the first six overs while batting as well as bowling. He also mentioned that the team will be looking forward to giving an opportunity to players sitting on the bench in the last T20I.

“We understand the importance of the powerplay; be it scoring runs or taking wickets. We look forward to another game tomorrow. We wanted to give guys sitting on the bench a chance, I will go back and speak to the coach about that. We need to keep ticking the boxes and move forward,” he explained.