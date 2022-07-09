IND vs ENG 2022 | Bhuvneshwar Kumar is an ‘absolute certainty’ for T20 World Cup, reckons Wasim Jaffer

Wasim Jaffer has heaped praise on Bhuvneshwar Kumar, saying the 32-year-old is an ‘absolute certainty' in the Team India squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, taking place in Australia later this year. Jaffer made the comment while highlighting Bhuvneshwar's excellent form since his return.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar impressed with the ball in India's recent T20I series versus Ireland and carried the momentum by dismissing in-form Jos Buttler for a golden duck in the first T20I against England on July 7. The 32-year-old bowled three excellent overs in the Powerplay in the series opener against England and returned excellent figures of 3-0-10-1. It set the tone for India to restrict England to 148 after setting them a target of 199.

Wasim Jaffer lauded Bhuvneshwar for keeping the good show in recent times. In fact, despite having a talented pool of fast bowlers, the former India opener believes Bhuvneswar is an ‘absolute certainty’ in the Indian squad when for their tour in Australia later this year for the T20 World Cup.

"In international cricket, a bowler who swings the ball will have most of the batters struggling, especially with the ball. You don't see many bowlers swinging it but Bhuvi is a great exponent of it," Wasim Jaffer was quoted as saying by royalchallengers.com.

"He's (Bhuvi) been getting it right since he has come back to the side and it was great to see him producing a good performance against a quality batting line-up. I don't see any doubt in my mind that he's going to be in the World Cup squad. He's an absolute certainty."

Bhuvneshwar will be keen to carry the momentum when India take on England on July 10 at Trent Bridge for the second T20I of the three-match series.