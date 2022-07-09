ENG vs IND | Hardik Pandya should bat in top 5, states Michael Vaughan

Former Indian captain Michael Vaughan has stated that Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya should bat in the top 5 when it comes to white-ball cricket for India. Hardik Pandya has done well since the IPL and has shown what an asset he is for the team with both bat and ball in the T20Is for India.

Hardik Pandya is one of the most talked-about cricketers in the recent past. The all-rounder who had struggled with injuries last year was out of the side since the T20 world cup that took place in UAE last November. But, Hardik Pandya has turned things around for himself since the IPL. The all-rounder led his team Gujarat Titans to a title win in their debut season. He contributed with both bat and ball during the tournament which opened the doors for him to make a comeback for the Indian team.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

Former England captain Michael Vaughan talked about Hardik Pandya and stated that the all-rounder should bat in the top 5 for the Indian team in white-ball cricket.

"If Hardik can bowl 6-8 overs in 50-over games then it will help India immensely. He should bat in the top five in any white-ball format. They always had batters and bowlers but didn't have anyone in the top five who could bowl a few overs" Michael Vaughan said during a chat with Cricbuzz.

The former English batter also praised Hardik Pandya for the way he performed in the IPL.

"I think the way he batted in the IPL was special. If he bats in the top five then it gives so much depth as India can then play an extra batter, extra pacer, or spinner depending on conditions" he added.