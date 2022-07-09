Can’t bench performing youngsters for ‘out of form’ Virat Kohli, opines Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev is of the opinion that Virat Kohli, not at his fluent best for over two years, should be dropped from T20Is to give more chances to performing youngsters. The legendary all-rounder has also compared his thought process with the omission of Ravichandran Ashwin, who missed the England Tests.

Fans have seen Virat Kohli's struggles, as well as his misfortunes while batting more often than not, so much over the last 30 months that it is longer an exciting topic to discuss. Many have started criticising him for a while because of his constant failures to make a substantial impact and the wait for his 71st international hundred continues. Some even have already established a thought that he might not notch another hundred in the rest of his international career.

Similar to many cricket pundits and former players, Kapil Dev, India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain echoed to drop Kohli from the national squad, at least from the T20Is. Kapil, arguably the country's greatest all-rounder, highlighted the Indian team management's decision to not give a place to Ravichandran Ashwin in India's any of the five Test matches against England. Notably, Ashwin has taken 442 Test wickets in 86 matches.

“Yes, now the situation is such that you might be forced to bench Kohli from T20 playing eleven. If world No. 2 bowler Ashwin can be dropped from Test side then (once upon a time) world No. 1 batter can also be dropped,” Kapil said on ABP News.

“Virat is not batting at a level which we have seen him do over the years. He has made a name because of his performances but if he isn’t performing, then you can’t keep the performing youngsters out of the team."

Recently, Deepak Hooda has made a name for himself to bat at No. 3 in T20Is. Hooda scored a magnificent hundred in Ireland and carried his form against England in the first T20I against England. However, with Kohli likely to return in the second game, it would be interesting how the team management will think about playing XI.