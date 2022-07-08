Reports | India to tour Zimbabwe for three-match ODI series

As per a report by Cricbuzz, the Indian team is all set to tour Zimbabwe for three ODIs which are going to be a part of the ICC One-Day Super League. The dates of the series are to be officially revealed but the report states that the three games will be held on August 18, 20, and 22 respectively.

India are currently playing a white-ball series against India and seems to have a tight schedule ahead of them. According to a report by Cricbuzz, the Indian team will tour Zimbabwe for three ODIs next month. The matches will be a part of the ICC One-Day Super League and Zimbabwe’s chances of qualifying for the World Cup in 2023 will rely on it to some extent.

The report also states that the matches will be played on August 18, 20, and 22 respectively. As the Indian team has already qualified for the showpiece event to be held next year, the series will not be of much importance for them and they can experiment.

"We are absolutely delighted to host India and we look forward to a competitive and memorable series," a Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) official told Cricbuzz on Friday (July 8).

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

The Indian team is expected to arrive in Harare on August 15 where all the matches of the series are to be played. Technical Director of Zimbabwe Cricket, Lalchand Rajput has said that it will be a big opportunity for Zimbabwe players to play against a quality side.

"It's a big opportunity for the players to play against the Indian players and for the cricketing fraternity in Zimbabwe. It will create a lot of interest amongst the younger generation to take up this game. Overall, the series is very good for Zimbabwe cricket,” Rajput stated.

India last toured the country in 2016 under MS Dhoni’s leadership. The team might also field two different sides simultaneously as the Asia Cup is scheduled to begin on August 27 in Sri Lanka.