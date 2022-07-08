India should send their B team to win the T20 World Cup in Australia, opines Graeme Swann

Today at 3:46 PM
Graeme Swann has praised India's talent pool saying they should send their B team to win the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year after their recent win against England. India crushed England by 50 runs in the first T20I of the three-match series without services of few first-choice players.
India started with a win against England in the three-match series as they defeated opponents by 50 runs. The team played some quality cricket and Hardik Pandya produced a memorable performance in the victory. He scored a half-century and picked four wickets with the ball. Suryakumar Yadav also made an important contribution with 39 runs while Yuzvendra Chahal scalped a couple of wickets.
India were playing with a second-string side as Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja were rested for the first T20I as they were a part of the Indian team in a one-off Test. Graeme Swann also appreciated the fact that India won without a few senior players in their side and said that the nation can win T20 World Cup with their B team.
"India should send their B team to Australia and probably win the World Cup," Swann told Sony Sports.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
With the return of the rested players for the second match, the team management will have trouble in finalising the playing XI. Deepak Hooda has been in terrific form and Suryakumar Yadav also played a decent knock in the first T20I. It will be a headache for selectors to vacant a spot in the middle-order for Virat Kohli omitting one of the batters from the current team. Swann also stated that bringing in the senior players back in the squad might upset the balance of the Indian team and that will hand an advantage to the hosts.
"I think it's a great idea that you bring a load of players in. You got a winning team and completely change that in the 2nd game against England. I would like you to do that, India, please. Because this XI will beat England in 2 day's time, even if you bring in world-class players like Bumrah, Kohli and Pant, it upsets the balance that has played so well,” he stated.
"Of course, they will come back into the team because of who they are. But if you are the England team, I would be looking for any way to upset the rhythm.”
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.