India should send their B team to win the T20 World Cup in Australia, opines Graeme Swann

With the return of the rested players for the second match, the team management will have trouble in finalising the playing XI. Deepak Hooda has been in terrific form and Suryakumar Yadav also played a decent knock in the first T20I. It will be a headache for selectors to vacant a spot in the middle-order for Virat Kohli omitting one of the batters from the current team. Swann also stated that bringing in the senior players back in the squad might upset the balance of the Indian team and that will hand an advantage to the hosts.