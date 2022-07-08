IND vs ENG | Every Indian batter came hard at England's bowlers, states Eoin Morgan

Today at 12:55 PM
Former English captain Eoin Morgan stated that the Indian batters came hard at England's bowlers in the first T20I of the series. The Indian team defeated England by 50 runs in the first match of the series after batting first and posting a mammoth total of 199 against the hosts at the Rose Bowl.
India dominated England in the first match of the series and won in a comprehensive fashion by 50 runs. After winning the toss, Indian captain Rohit Sharma opted to bat first. The Indian batters were up to the task as they started smashing the English bowlers from ball one and maintained a run rate of over 10 in the first phase of the game. Even as India kept losing wickets, the momentum of the game did not shift as every Indian batter went after the English bowlers.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
Former England captain Eoin Morgan talked about India's approach and stated that Rohit Sharma's team came hard against England while batting. The England captain was also impressed that India has changed their approach as this was something missing during the T20 World Cup in UAE last year.
"The most impressive thing about India for me today is what they lacked in the group stages of the T20 World Cup, they brought. "Every single one of their batsmen came hard at England's bowlers and that hasn't happened in previous teams, previous squads that India have produced," Eoin Morgan said during a conversation with Sky Sports.
Hardik Pandya was the star with both bat and ball as he scored an important 50 which helped India reach 198 against England. He was brilliant with the ball as well and took 4 wickets for 33 runs.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.