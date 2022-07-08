IND vs ENG | Every Indian batter came hard at England's bowlers, states Eoin Morgan

India dominated England in the first match of the series and won in a comprehensive fashion by 50 runs. After winning the toss, Indian captain Rohit Sharma opted to bat first. The Indian batters were up to the task as they started smashing the English bowlers from ball one and maintained a run rate of over 10 in the first phase of the game. Even as India kept losing wickets, the momentum of the game did not shift as every Indian batter went after the English bowlers.