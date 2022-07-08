IND vs ENG 2022 | Rohit Sharma becomes fastest Indian captain to reach 1,000 T20I runs

Rohit Sharma on Thursday became the fastest Indian captain ever to reach 1,000 runs in T20Is, eclipsing Virat Kohli's previous record. The skipper commended his team's performance in the first match against England at the Rose Bowl Stadium, showering praise on man of the match Hardik Pandya.

Rohit Sharma further extended his legacy in the limited overs formats of the game by breaking yet another record. In the first T20I against England on Tuesday, he became the fastest Indian skipper in history to tally 1,000 runs while captaining the side.

Ahead of the fixture, the Mumbaikar was just 13 runs shy of the four mark figure. Opening the innings, Sharma blitzed his way to 24 off 14 balls, stroking four boundaries to claim the record in style.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

This was his 29th innings as the Men in Blue captain, thereby surpassing Kohli who had taken 32 innings to get to the mark. Rohit Sharma now trails only Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who had marauded his way to the total in just 24 innings.

India's victory at the Rose Bowl was their 13th consecutive win under Rohit Sharma's leadership. The skipper is yet to suffer defeat since replacing Virat Kohli as the permanent Indian captain last year. The 50-run triumph came after India set a daunting target of 199 courtesy Hardik Pandya's 51(30), before the all-rounder's clinical figures of 4/33 saw the hosts bowled out for 148.

“It was a great performance from ball one. The batters showed an intent," Sharma said in the post match presentation.

"Hardik prepared himself wonderfully from the IPL. His bowling is something he wanted to do more of. He came in, bowled quick, and got rewards for his variation."