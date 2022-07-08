IND vs ENG 2022 | No point playing if you don’t give your 100 percent, asserts Hardik Pandya

“I want success but a lot of time I spend on fitness and my skillsets. For me a lot of time goes into the preparation to get my body ready. Because of the long break that I had, I wanted to get into rhythm. (Bowling quickly) That was a conscious decision when I decided I want some time off from the game. It is about giving your 100% and when you don’t do that, there is no point playing. So I needed that break and now I am happy to be in this place right now," Hardik said in the post-match presentation.