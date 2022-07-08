IND vs ENG 2022 | India bowled well with new ball and put us under pressure, opines Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler has stated that India bowled brilliantly with the new ball and put the hosts under pressure after India trumped England by 50 runs in the first T20I. Buttler also praised Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s spell saying he can swing the ball both ways in any conditions and can trouble batters.

India had taken a 1-0 lead in the ongoing three-match T20I series with a 50-run victory against England. Batting first after winning the toss, India posted a total of 198/8 courtesy of a half-century from Hardik Pandya. Suryakumar Yadav scored 39 runs from 19 balls and also contributed to the total.

India started defending the target very well as Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Jos Buttler with a brilliant inswinger in the first over. The visitors bowled very well from the start and scalped wickets at regular intervals. Bhuvneshwar and Arshdeep Singh bowled a fine spell of swing and the Indian team was reduced to 32/3 in the powerplay. Jos Buttler praised the opposition for their powerplay bowling and said that they bowled with new ball.

"They bowled well with the new ball and put us under pressure. We couldn't get away from that point. We came back really well in the second half with the ball. Probably a bit above par and they swung the ball consistently. Bhuvneshwar Kumar can swing it in any conditions," Buttler said in a post-match presentation.

"Certainly the ball swung longer than I can remember in a T20 game. Maybe we needed to hit one in the stands and stop that swing. We know the boys have the talent and we want to see them on the big stage.”

Hardik Pandya also displayed his all-round skills taking four wickets and Yuzvendra Chahal also made a crucial contribution with a couple of wickets. As a result of India’s excellent bowling, England were wrapped up on a total of 148 and they suffered a 50-run defeat against India.