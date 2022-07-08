IND vs ENG 2022 | Don’t really like a silly term like ‘Bazball’, states Brendon McCullum

Today at 1:32 PM
England head coach Brendon McCullum has revealed that he doesn’t like the term ‘Bazball’ thrown around by the people saying the playing philosophy involves a lot of thought behind it. McCullum also mentioned that the team will look forward to continue their positive mindset in the upcoming matches.
England have been in fine form ever since Brendon McCullum has been appointed as the head coach and Ben Stokes is leading the team. The team won all four Tests they played under the leadership duo of McCullum-Stokes. The team has been playing with a positive mindset scoring runs with a pretty aggressive run rate. Many of the cricket experts and media outlets have termed England’s new playing philosophy as ‘Bazball’.
However, McCullum has said that it is a silly term and there is a lot of thought put into the playing philosophy of the current England team.
"No, I don't have any idea what Bazball is, having a bit of a go, but the boys have been fantastic, couldn't have asked for a better start really. I'm sure that our guys will try and still maintain a really positive approach. I think the real key is not just the crash and burn if we look at the approach of how the guys have done it,” McCullum told Adam Gilchrist on SEN WA Breakfast.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
“That's why I don't really like that silly term that people are throwing out there, because there's actually quite a bit of thought that goes into how the guys manufacture their performances and when they put pressure on bowlers and which bowlers, they put pressure on. There's also times where they've absorbed pressure beautifully as well.”
England’s attacking approach helped them chase targets of more than 300 on a few occasions in Test cricket recently. The team will look forward to maintaining their positive approach in the ongoing T20I series against India as well.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.