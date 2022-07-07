sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IND vs ENG, 1st T20I | Internet reacts to Bhuvneshwar Kumar's unplayable delivery sends Jos Buttler back for golden duck

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Jos Buttler for a golden duck

    BCCI

    IND vs ENG, 1st T20I | Internet reacts to Bhuvneshwar Kumar's unplayable delivery sends Jos Buttler back for golden duck

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:57 AM

    Swing bowling is a very skillful art and few of the bowlers manage to swing the ball both ways effectively and trouble the batters. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is one such bowler and he displayed it with a brilliant delivery shaping into Jos Buttler giving India their first breakthrough in the second innings.

    After losing their one-off Test against England, India are playing some quality cricket against England in the first T20I. Batting first, the Indian team posted a decent total of 198/8 courtesy of a half-century from Hardik Pandya. Pandya scored 51 runs from 33 balls while Suryakumar Yadav contributed with 39 runs from 19 balls. 

    Parimatch

    Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!

    Find Out

    Defending the target, Bhuvneshwar Kumar started the proceedings as usual. However, he was extracting swing from the conditions and bowled a terrific first over for the team. The pacer bowled the first four balls going away from Jason Roy who faced them. However, on the fourth ball of the innings, Jos Buttler was on strike and Bhuvneshwar bowled a brilliant inswinger to Buttler. The batter had no clue about how to tackle such an unreal swing. The ball brushed his pads and crashed into the stumps to dismiss the batter for a golden duck. 

    Absolute peach!

    Whatta beauty from Bhuvi! WOW :O

    Swing King!

    Brilliant delivery from vintage Bhuvi!

    Very painful tbh!

    Good start for India!

    Massive wicket for team India!🥵

    Why is it so? Bhuvi has absolutely bowled stunner to Buttler!

    Yes he is!

    Clean bowled!

    Hahaha! Yeah!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down