IND vs ENG, 1st T20I | Internet reacts to Bhuvneshwar Kumar's unplayable delivery sends Jos Buttler back for golden duck

Defending the target, Bhuvneshwar Kumar started the proceedings as usual. However, he was extracting swing from the conditions and bowled a terrific first over for the team. The pacer bowled the first four balls going away from Jason Roy who faced them. However, on the fourth ball of the innings, Jos Buttler was on strike and Bhuvneshwar bowled a brilliant inswinger to Buttler. The batter had no clue about how to tackle such an unreal swing. The ball brushed his pads and crashed into the stumps to dismiss the batter for a golden duck.