IND vs ENG, 1st T20I | Internet reacts to Bhuvneshwar Kumar's unplayable delivery sends Jos Buttler back for golden duck

Today at 12:57 AM
Swing bowling is a very skillful art and few of the bowlers manage to swing the ball both ways effectively and trouble the batters. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is one such bowler and he displayed it with a brilliant delivery shaping into Jos Buttler giving India their first breakthrough in the second innings.
After losing their one-off Test against England, India are playing some quality cricket against England in the first T20I. Batting first, the Indian team posted a decent total of 198/8 courtesy of a half-century from Hardik Pandya. Pandya scored 51 runs from 33 balls while Suryakumar Yadav contributed with 39 runs from 19 balls.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
Defending the target, Bhuvneshwar Kumar started the proceedings as usual. However, he was extracting swing from the conditions and bowled a terrific first over for the team. The pacer bowled the first four balls going away from Jason Roy who faced them. However, on the fourth ball of the innings, Jos Buttler was on strike and Bhuvneshwar bowled a brilliant inswinger to Buttler. The batter had no clue about how to tackle such an unreal swing. The ball brushed his pads and crashed into the stumps to dismiss the batter for a golden duck.
Absolute peach!
🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/AFaCD01tft— Sachin (@Sachin72342594) July 7, 2022
Whatta beauty from Bhuvi! WOW :O
BHUVNESHWAR KUMAR CLEANED UPP ENGLAND CAPTAIN JOS BUTTLER WITH A PERFECT INSWING😍😍👌#IndianCricketTeam #IndiaVsEnglandT20onSonyLIV#INDvsEND#Bhuvi pic.twitter.com/Sen0GN7L3R— PS Virat kohli fan (@Ps_viratkohli) July 7, 2022
Swing King!
BOWLED!— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 7, 2022
Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets the big wicket, Jos Buttler gone for duck 🙌 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/NClQLHXFgp
Brilliant delivery from vintage Bhuvi!
Bhuvi remember the name 🔥— Ashutosh Srivastava (@kingashu1008) July 7, 2022
Taken Jos Buttler wicket is such a gift to Team and Bhuvneshwar Kumar what a player, always do miracles with nes ball, Take A BOW to Bhuvi👏
#BhuvneshwarKumar #INDvsEND pic.twitter.com/ni1rUw8r29
Very painful tbh!
Painful. Awful start for Buttler as captain. Massive wicket from some great bowling, #ENGvIND— Steve Tallantyre (@stevetallantyre) July 7, 2022
Good start for India!
Golden Duck Buttler Bhuvi ❤️— Ala Bezawada Lo (@PrasadKoratanAA) July 7, 2022
Bhuvi Take Buttler Wicket #INDvsEND#IndiaVsEnglandT20onSonyLIV
Massive wicket for team India!🥵
Bhuvi wicket taking Inswinger to Buttler 🤤🥵💉#INDvENG— Mahesh Admirer #SVPonMay12🔔 (@AdmirersMahesh) July 7, 2022
Why is it so? Bhuvi has absolutely bowled stunner to Buttler!
Bhuvi got Buttler's wicket ..— Milind Madhav 🕊️ (@milind18madhav) July 7, 2022
Can't believe 😳🤯
Yes he is!
Swing King buvi strikes the 1st wicket of buttler 😍 #INDvENG #bhuvi pic.twitter.com/emMRCu8GtI— Virat is Universal GOAT 🐐 (@ViratGoatFan) July 7, 2022
Clean bowled!
Holy Crap, what a delivery to get Buttler’s wicket!!— Adele Mitchell 🇺🇦 (@adelemitch) July 7, 2022
Hahaha! Yeah!
Not the greatest start tbh Buttler 0 pic.twitter.com/rNqSkEGeGM— Andrew Crisp (@crisp5019) July 7, 2022
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.