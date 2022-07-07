IND vs ENG, 1st T20I | Internet reacts as India decimates England by 50 runs in first T20I

Today at 2:14 AM
India have started the T20I series against England on a positive note as they won the first match of the series by 50 runs taking a 1-0 lead. Hardik Pandya made a vital contribution scoring a half-century and taking four wickets with the balls while Yuzvendra Chahal picked a couple of wickets.
Shrugging off their disappointment after the defeat in the one-off Test against England, India have made a winning start to the three-match T20I series with a 50-run victory in the first game. India chose to bat first after winning the toss and played with an attacking mindset from the start. Hardik Pandya scored a half-century playing a knock of 51 runs from 33 balls. Suryakumar Yadav also made a key contribution of 39 runs from 19 balls.
Defending the target, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh bowled a remarkable opening spell with an excellent demonstration of swing bowling. Bhuvneshwar provided an important breakthrough of Jos Buttler to the team. Hardik Pandya showed his all-round skills and shined with the ball. He picked four wickets for 33 runs playing a pivotal role in India’s victory. Yuzvendra Chahal picked a couple of wickets for 32 runs and helped India wrap up the opposition on 148. The fielding was sloppy by the visitors but that didn’t affect the game as bowlers kept on bowling in tight lines and lengths throughout the match.
Oh no! Oh no! Oh no no no no!
July 7, 2022
Kabir Singh ft: You kept a count on it?
How many more catches are India gonna drop FFS? 😐— Rohan Sengupta (@GarryDevilDada) July 7, 2022
Ohhh bhai!!!!
5 drop catches so far from india— Sarb (@ChandlerStinso1) July 7, 2022
2× DK
1× Sky, Yuzi, Hooda#ENGvIND
This is ROHIT SHARMA for you!
India's record since Rohit Sharma took over captaincy last year ⬇️— Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) July 7, 2022
Played: 15
Won: 15
Lost: 0
Win%: 100
Great team work! Hardik specially🥳🥳
Top Win India. What a performance @hardikpandya7 @BCCI #INDvsENG— Arabinda majhi (@arabindamajhi11) July 7, 2022
Huge victory!
India wins by 50 runs 🥳🥳#INDvsENG #RohitSharma#indiancricket 🇮🇳🇮🇳— Shrishti (@shrish_xoxo) July 7, 2022
Hahaha! Attuntadhi manthoni xD xD
Anna vocchadu— 𝑺𝒖𝒓𝒖𝒑𝑹𝒆𝒅𝒅𝒚 💫 (@surup_redde) July 7, 2022
Match gelipinchadu 😍 #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/k12Z5s9LG9
Massive win against English!
That's it.INDIA WIN...🇮🇳— Harish Yadav (@HarishYadav_HK) July 7, 2022
By 50 Runs. GREAT.@BCCI#INDvsENG #IndianCricketTeam
Proud moment!
India won! 🥳— Alexander (@1heManyFacedGod) July 7, 2022
It feels like Rohit Sharma carries tons of luck with him. 😀#IndiaVsEnglandT20onSonyLIV #ENGvIND #INDvsENG #TeamIndia
This should continue!
13th consecutive T20I win for #TeamIndia under #RohitSharma’s captaincy 🔥@ImRo45 #IndianCaptain #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/ixq0hWEMlz— #𝐒𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐬 (@srinureddypalli) July 7, 2022
