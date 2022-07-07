IND vs ENG, 1st T20I | Internet reacts as India decimates England by 50 runs in first T20I

Defending the target, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh bowled a remarkable opening spell with an excellent demonstration of swing bowling. Bhuvneshwar provided an important breakthrough of Jos Buttler to the team. Hardik Pandya showed his all-round skills and shined with the ball. He picked four wickets for 33 runs playing a pivotal role in India’s victory. Yuzvendra Chahal picked a couple of wickets for 32 runs and helped India wrap up the opposition on 148. The fielding was sloppy by the visitors but that didn’t affect the game as bowlers kept on bowling in tight lines and lengths throughout the match.