ENG vs IND | Deepak Hooda has been very good, opines Aakash Chopra

Deepak Hooda is one of the young talents that India will be very happy to have on the team right now. Hooda has been in tremendous form and batted well against England in the first match of the series. The right-handed batter scored 33 from 17 balls as he came out to bat at number three. Hooda did not waste any balls and made sure India had the momentum with them as he struck boundaries and sixes to all parts of the ground.