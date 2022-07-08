ENG vs IND | Deepak Hooda has been very good, opines Aakash Chopra

Today at 1:33 PM
Former India opening batter Aakash Chopra is of the opinion that Deepak Hooda has done really well in every opportunity that he has got so far. Deepak Hooda has been in a rich vein of form and was at his best during the first T20I against England as he batted at number three for his team.
Deepak Hooda is one of the young talents that India will be very happy to have on the team right now. Hooda has been in tremendous form and batted well against England in the first match of the series. The right-handed batter scored 33 from 17 balls as he came out to bat at number three. Hooda did not waste any balls and made sure India had the momentum with them as he struck boundaries and sixes to all parts of the ground.
Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra was all praise for Deepak Hooda and is of the opinion that the young batter has grabbed every chance that he has got so far.
“He’s been very good. He doesn’t try to stick around even though he knows from the next match Virat Kohli will be available. He’s been doing really well in his previous matches," Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel.
It will be interesting to see if Deepak Hooda makes it to the squad that will travel to Australia for the T20 World Cup scheuled to take place later this year.
