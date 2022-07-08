AUS vs SL | Steve Smith scores his 28th Test century to go past Virat Kohli

Australia's star batter Steve Smith went on to score his 28th Test century against Sri Lanka at the Galle International stadium. The right-handed batter was not playing according to the standards that he has set for himself in the past. Yet, the star Australian batter returned to form in the second Test match against Sri Lanka and ended his 18-month drought. In the process, he left star India batter Virat Kohli behind who is at 27 Test hundreds.