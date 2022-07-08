AUS vs SL | Steve Smith scores his 28th Test century to go past Virat Kohli

Today at 6:33 PM
Australia's star batter Steve Smith went on to score his 28th Test century against Sri Lanka at the Galle International stadium. The right-handed batter was not playing according to the standards that he has set for himself in the past. Yet, the star Australian batter returned to form in the second Test match against Sri Lanka and ended his 18-month drought. In the process, he left star India batter Virat Kohli behind who is at 27 Test hundreds.
Steve Smith played a patient innings on his way to his 28th hundred. The senior Australian batter stitched an important partnership of 134 runs with Marnus Labushagne to make sure his team was in a comfortable position by the end of the day's play. Smith smashed 14 boundaries during his innings and his unbeaten at 109 from 212 balls at the end of the first day of the second Test.
Although the conditions look spin-friendly, the Australians still dominate the hosts and look on course to set a huge first-innings total against them. It will be interesting to see how Sri Lanka returns on the second day and what plans they have for Smith and the remaining Australian batters.
