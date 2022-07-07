You became more like an elder brother to me, writes Virat Kohli on MS Dhoni’s birthday

Virat Kohli has taken to social media on Thursday to pay a special tribute to his former Indian captain MS Dhoni, who turned 41 on July 7. On Twitter, Kohli has heaped praise on Dhoni by writing that the latter is a leader like no other and he became more like an elder brother to him with time.

Virat Kohli posted a heartfelt birthday note to his 'elder brother' MS Dhoni on Thursday on the latter's 41st birthday. Both Indian stalwarts have plenty of mutual respect but the way Kohli labelled Dhoni as his 'elder brother' in his latest post won many hearts on social media. Notably, Kohli debuted for India under Dhoni as a young cricketer and the former often highlights publicly how Dhoni backed him during his initial toughest period in cricket career. A leader like no other. Thanks for everything you have done for Indian cricket. You became more like an elder brother for me. Nothing but love and respect always. Happy birthday skip," tweeted Kohli on Thursday while sharing two iconic photos of them playing for their respective IPL teams and India. Although Dhoni retired from all forms of international cricket in August 2020, he is still representing Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL. He and Kohli last played together in India's semi-final exit in the 2019 World Cup. A leader like no other. Thanks for everything you have done for Indian cricket. 🇮🇳 You became more like an elder brother for me. Nothing but love and respect always.



Happy birthday skip 🎂@msdhoni pic.twitter.com/kIxdmrEuGP — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 7, 2022