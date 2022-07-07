Virat Kohli will not be a certainty anymore in T20Is anymore, opines Wasim Jaffer

The Indian team is preparing for the T20I World Cup to be held in Australia later this year. They will need to finalise their first-choice players before the start of the showpiece event. India’s middle-order batters will play a crucial role in the tournament. Batters like Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shreyas Iyer are fighting for a spot in the middle order and this might make Virat Kohli ’s place in the T20I team uncertain. Kohli has been going through a lean patch for a couple of years and several media reports have stated that his performance in the upcoming series against England will determine his future.

"Kohli plays, there's no doubt about it but his form will be taken into consideration. His IPL strike rate hasn't been great. He's not been in the best of forms. Deepak Hooda can give you an option with bowling so that will be taken into consideration but not straightaway. I'd say Kohli will get an opportunity to play a few matches and then probably selectors will take a call but I don't think he'll be a certainty because so many young players have done so well. In the last T20 World Cup, the strike rate, that approach, was questioned and I think we need to keep looking at the future," Jaffer told ESPNCricinfo.