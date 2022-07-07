Umran Malik is ‘definitely’ in our plans for next T20 World Cup, assures Rohit Sharma

Keeping the next edition of the ICC T20 World Cup in mind, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said that Team India will be looking to tick a few boxes in their upcoming T20I series against England, beginning on Thursday. Among the objectives, one of them how Umran Malik develops himself in the next few months.

Speaking at the pre-match conference, Rohit was asked if Umran is ready to get a place in India's star-studded lineup for the next T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in Australia later this year. Rohit replied Umran is 'definitely' in team management's plans and it will depend on how he progresses with time.

"He (Umran) is very much in our plans, it is just trying to give him that understanding as to what the team requires from him as well. Yes, there will be times where we want to try out a few guys and Umran is definitely one of those guys, keeping one eye on the World Cup, we want to see what he has to offer for us," Rohit told the reporters at the pre-match conference.

Umran, 22, won the Emerging Player of the Year award in IPL 2022 after his schorching pace attracted interests of many. Then, he made his debut in the second T20I versus Ireland, where he had successfully defended 17 off the final over in a high-scoring affair. As things stand, Rohit feels Umran is 'an exciting prospect' and he just needs to get better and better.

"He (Umran) is definitely an exciting prospect, there is no doubt about it. We all saw during the IPL, he can bowl fast. It is about giving him that role, whether we want to give him the new ball or we want to use him at the backend, when you play for franchises, the role is different as compared to when you play for the national team. It is just about understanding how you can fit in those individuals and give them clarity," Rohit added.