Reports | Virat Kohli’s spot in T20Is will depend on his performance in upcoming England series

Virat Kohli has been going through the worst phase of his career and he has been struggling to score century since 2019. He also suffered a poor IPL season in 2022 with 341 runs at 22.73 and a strike rate of 115.99. According to a report by TOI, Virat Kohli’s future will reply on his exploits in the upcoming limited-overs series against England. Kohli hasn’t played T20Is since the IPL while Deepak Hooda scored consistently in the series against Ireland. Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya look to have secured their position in the T20 team. As per the report, selectros are not clear about fitting Kohli in the middle-order and his spot in the squad will depend on his performance in England series.