Reports | Virat Kohli’s spot in T20Is will depend on his performance in upcoming England series

As per a report by TOI, BCCI will keep an eye on Virat Kohli’s progress in the upcoming white-ball series against England to decide his fate in T20Is. The selectors have doubts about fitting Kohli in the middle-order as Deepak Hooda, Suryakuamr Yadav, and Hardik Pandya have done well recently.
Virat Kohli has been going through the worst phase of his career and he has been struggling to score century since 2019. He also suffered a poor IPL season in 2022 with 341 runs at 22.73 and a strike rate of 115.99. According to a report by TOI, Virat Kohli’s future will reply on his exploits in the upcoming limited-overs series against England. Kohli hasn’t played T20Is since the IPL while Deepak Hooda scored consistently in the series against Ireland. Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya look to have secured their position in the T20 team. As per the report, selectros are not clear about fitting Kohli in the middle-order and his spot in the squad will depend on his performance in England series.
“The T20I team has been withheld to evaluate the rest needed to be given to the top players. Rohit, Pant, and Pandya are likely to play the T20Is in West Indies. Bumrah most likely will not be traveling to the Caribbean. As for Kohli, one needs to see what the team management decides on what it needs for the T20 World Cup. This limited-overs series in England is very crucial for Kohli," TOI quoted a source as saying.
Senior players have been on rest frequently in the recent tournaments. Also, the team has played with multiple captains since the appointment of Rohit Sharma as a regular skipper. The report states that the team management is unhappy with players asking for frequent breaks for workload management.
“In every selection meeting, the issue of workload management comes up. Players like Rohit, Kohli, Pandya, Bumrah and Shami are always talked about needing rest. All these players have always got the preference to get rest. The trainers and physios send notes to the selectors through the team management that these players need to be given rest,” the source said.
