Reports | India to play Pakistan on August 28 in 2022 Asia Cup

Today at 4:23 PM
As per multiple reports, the arch-rivals India and Pakistan will take on each other on August 28 in the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup. The tournament, which will be played in T20 format, is scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka from August 27 this year and will run till September 11.
The 2022 edition of the Asia Cup, which will be played in T20 format this year like it was in 2016, is scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka from August 27 to September 11. Thus, it is supposed to be a preparatory tournament ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, taking place in Australia later this year. Notably, the tournament will be played for the first time this year since 2018.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
As per multiple reports, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has got the nod to host the tournament despite economic and political crisis in the country for the last few months. The official schedule of the tournament, however, will be out soon. Still, as per many reliable sources, arch-rivals India and Pakistan are scheduled to take on each other on August 28.
Asia cup to be held in Sri Lanka from 27th August to 11 September.— Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) July 6, 2022
India Vs Pakistan scheduled on the 28th August 2022. #asiacup2022
ایشیا کپ میں پاکستان اور بھارت کا مقابلہ 28 اگست کو ہوگا— Qadir Khawaja (@iamqadirkhawaja) July 6, 2022
ایشیا کپ 27 اگست سے 11 ستمبر تک سری لنکا میں شیڈول ہے بھارت ایونٹ میں ٹاٸٹل کا دفاع کرے گاایشیا کپ کا آخری ایڈیشن 2018 میں کھیلا گیا تھا@ACCMedia1 #asiacup2022
It will be the first time since Pakistan’s historic 10-wicket win over India in the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup that the two teams will go up against each other. It is worth a mention that Pakistan ended their World Cup winless streak against India last year at the Dubai International Stadium.
Earlier, it was announced that India and Pakistan will face-off at Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23 during the upcoming 2022 Men's World Cup.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.