    Reports | India to play Pakistan on August 28 in 2022 Asia Cup

    Virat Kohli having a light chat with Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam after 2021 T20 World Cup.

    ICC

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:23 PM

    As per multiple reports, the arch-rivals India and Pakistan will take on each other on August 28 in the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup. The tournament, which will be played in T20 format, is scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka from August 27 this year and will run till September 11.

    The 2022 edition of the Asia Cup, which will be played in T20 format this year like it was in 2016, is scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka from August 27 to September 11. Thus, it is supposed to be a preparatory tournament ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, taking place in Australia later this year. Notably, the tournament will be played for the first time this year since 2018.

    As per multiple reports, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has got the nod to host the tournament despite economic and political crisis in the country for the last few months. The official schedule of the tournament, however, will be out soon. Still, as per many reliable sources, arch-rivals India and Pakistan are scheduled to take on each other on August 28.

    It will be the first time since Pakistan’s historic 10-wicket win over India in the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup that the two teams will go up against each other. It is worth a mention that Pakistan ended their World Cup winless streak against India last year at the Dubai International Stadium.

    Earlier, it was announced that India and Pakistan will face-off at Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23 during the upcoming 2022 Men's World Cup.

