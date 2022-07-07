Love how seriously Rishabh Pant has wicket-keeping, opines Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar is mighty impressed with Rishabh Pant's wicket-keeping skills and is of the opinion that the young cricketer has taken that job very seriously. England is not an easy place for any wicket-keeper and yet Rishabh Pant has done exceptionally well in challenging conditions.

Rishabh Pant was under the scanner for his performances during the series against South Africa. The left-handed batter during the Test match against England returned to form as he smashed a brilliant hundred in the first innings of the game. Pant followed it up with a half-century in the second innings of the game but his effort was in vain as India ended up losing the game.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

England is a challenging place for any wicket-keeper as the ball tends to move a lot which makes things difficult behind the stumps. But, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar was impressed with the way Rishabh Pant kept during the Test match in such conditions. The former Indian batter was just in awe of Pant's keeping skills and praised him for taking the job seriously even after scoring a big hundred.

“I just love how seriously he has taken that (wicketkeeping) job. Because, after doing well with the bat, you can sometimes ease off. I was a little sceptical about his ability as a keeper, especially in these kinds of conditions. The big news for India is the growth of Rishabh Pant the wicketkeeper,” Sanjay Manjrekar said during an interaction on Sony Six.

Manjrekar also pointed out that Pant is not as chirpy behind the stumps as he used to be and is committed to his job.

“You don’t see him chattering much around the stumps. He has taken the job very seriously, and his improvement has been remarkable, just like Dhoni. How he sort of improved as a keeper. I loved his commitment because you can take this job a little easy while being so successful as a batter. It’s strikingly brilliant,” he added.