Joe Root can go past Sachin Tendulkar's record of most runs in Test cricket, opines Wasim Jaffer

Wasim Jaffer has praised Joe Root for his ability to score runs saying he can overtake Sachin Tendulkar's record of scoring most Test runs with his consistency. Jaffer also added that if Root plays Test cricket for another five to six years he can overtake Sachin Tendulkar’s historic milestone.
Joe Root has been one of the most consistent run-scorers for England in Test cricket. He also continued his form in the rescheduled fifth Test against England recently and played a knock of 142 runs to help them win the match. His innings came when England were chasing a target of more than 300 in the fourth innings and so Root played with a solid temperament.
During the process, he broke Virat Kohli’s record for highest runs in the India-England series. To overtake Kohli, he scored 737 runs in five matches at 105.28. Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer has been backed for becoming the highest run-scorer in Tests and breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s current record.
“He can do it if he plays that long. He is only 31 years old. We all know that the career of English and Australian players isn’t long. But, if he plays another 5-6 years, I feel that he is capable of breaking the record,” Jaffer said to ESPNcricinfo.
Root has 10.458 Test runs to his name currently. Sachin Tendulkar is at the top of the list of highest run-getters in Tests with 15,921 runs. Considering these stats, it will be a tough task for Root to go past the number of runs scored by Sachin Tendulkar.
