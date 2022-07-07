Internet reacts to England’s Barmy Army's 'distasteful' birthday wish to MS Dhoni

Today at 1:17 PM
MS Dhoni is widely regarded as one of the most adorable cricketers across the globe, but England's Barmy Army is definitely not part of those group. In fact, on the former India skipper's 41st birthday, they wished him in a very weird manner which has been criticized by many on social media.
Warm wishes are pouring from everywhere for MS Dhoni who turned 41 on Thursday. However, England's Barmy Army did something distasteful on social media on Dhoni's special day, which attracted plenty of attentions.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
Taking on Twitter, England's Barmy Army posted a photo of Dhoni walking towards the pavilion after a dismissal during an India's fixture against England. "Happy Birthday MS, some amazing battles over the years," they captioned in that photo.
Predictably, thosands of ardent Dhoni admirers came there and gave them fitting reply as many way as they could. Some of them quote-tweeted to post a historic moment when Dhoni leapt on joy after beating England in the Champions Trophy final back in 2013, and there are a few other impactful images as well.
Here's England's Barmy Army's tweet:
Happy Birthday MS, some amazing battles over the years 🏴🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/S3KR2OBjvr— England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) July 7, 2022
Let's have a look at a few reactions:
Legend!
Happy Birthday MS, some amazing battles over the years 🏴🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/S3KR2OBjvr— England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) July 7, 2022
Dhoni forever!
Yeah amazing battleshttps://t.co/Pyg7k4AcsP— ~_Steve_~ (@Team_RKV_) July 7, 2022
The best!
📺 One of @msdhoni's finest moments at Lord's.— Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) August 17, 2020
His unbeaten knock of 76 secured a draw in the 2007 Test match for India.
Full highlights from the match ⬇️#LoveLords | #MondayMotivation
Never ever again!
The legend, there will never be such a personality in world cricket again .. We will miss you in Men in blue dear captain cool @msdhoni.. 🙏🏼😎🏏 #LoveLords #MSDhoni— Rahul M Manthattil 🇮🇳 (@rahulmanthattil) August 17, 2020
Yes! Definitely.
Each and every cricket fans will remember this as well. 🇮🇳🏴 pic.twitter.com/MNGWL1nDv3— DHONI Trends™ (@TrendsDhoni) July 7, 2022
His celebration! :D
hold this pic.twitter.com/21rK2RsqLV— Abhi (@SamCurranFC07) July 7, 2022
hahaha!
Ratiooooooo pic.twitter.com/5q76MP8yqw— 𝐒𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐲𝐚𝐬𝐌𝐒𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐧™ 🦁 (@itzShreyas07) July 7, 2022
He comes like lion and leaves with same intensity!
Ratio ?pic.twitter.com/A505IwvUe5— R #HappyBirthdayDhoni (@msd_lyf) July 7, 2022
Well have to say thanks!
Thank you Barmy army pic.twitter.com/8z84nh4wcG— ' (@OnlyCSKmatters) July 7, 2022
Faster than light!
🤌🏻look at this 🤌🏻 pic.twitter.com/zxzu9W4mbq— Vɪɴɪᴛʜ™ (@129atlords) July 7, 2022
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.