sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Internet reacts to England’s Barmy Army's 'distasteful' birthday wish to MS Dhoni

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    England’s Barmy Army took on Twitter to post a demeaning birthday with for MS Dhoni.

    Getty

    Internet reacts to England’s Barmy Army's 'distasteful' birthday wish to MS Dhoni

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:17 PM

    MS Dhoni is widely regarded as one of the most adorable cricketers across the globe, but England's Barmy Army is definitely not part of those group. In fact, on the former India skipper's 41st birthday, they wished him in a very weird manner which has been criticized by many on social media.

    Warm wishes are pouring from everywhere for MS Dhoni who turned 41 on Thursday. However, England's Barmy Army did something distasteful on social media on Dhoni's special day, which attracted plenty of attentions.

    Parimatch

    Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!

    Find Out

    Taking on Twitter, England's Barmy Army posted a photo of Dhoni walking towards the pavilion after a dismissal during an India's fixture against England. "Happy Birthday MS, some amazing battles over the years," they captioned in that photo.

    Predictably, thosands of ardent Dhoni admirers came there and gave them fitting reply as many way as they could. Some of them quote-tweeted to post a historic moment when Dhoni leapt on joy after beating England in the Champions Trophy final back in 2013, and there are a few other impactful images as well.

    Here's England's Barmy Army's tweet:

    Let's have a look at a few reactions:

    Legend!

    Dhoni forever!

    The best!

    Never ever again!

    Yes! Definitely.

    His celebration! :D

    hahaha!

    He comes like lion and leaves with same intensity!

    Well have to say thanks!

    Faster than light!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down