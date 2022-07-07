IND vs ENG | Deepak Hooda should bat at number three, states Aakash Chopra

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra has stated that Deepak Hooda should bat at number three for India in the first T20I against England scheduled to take place on Thursday. Deepak Hooda was in terrific form during the series against Ireland as he became the fourth Indian batter to score a century.

Deepak Hooda is in fine form and the young batter has done well in the recent past for the country. Last month, Deepak Hooda smashed a brilliant 100 against Ireland and became only the fourth Indian batter to score a hundred in the shortest format of the game. In the first game of the series against Ireland, Hooda did well and scored 47 which showed the kind of form he was in.

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra is of the opinion that Deepak Hooda should continue to bat at number three in the first T20I against England. Chopra said he won't change Hooda's batting spot and continue with what the Indian team was doing during the Ireland series.

“I will stick with Deepak Hooda at No. 3. I am not going to make a change because he batted really well (against Ireland). He scored a hundred and almost got fifty in the other game. He was absolutely outstanding," said Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra further added and said he would play Suryakumar Yadav at four, Hardik Pandya at 5 and Dinesh Karthik at 6 during the game.

“I would play Surya (Suryakumar Yadav) at 4, Hardik Pandya at 5 and Dinesh Karthik at 6. Axar Patel had played in the last match and the series before that. He could come in again (at No.7). He and Yuzi Chahal can be the two spinners,” said Chopra.