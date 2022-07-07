IND vs ENG 2022 | Was very hard to watch the Edgbaston Test from sidelines, admits Rohit Sharma

"It was very hard to watch [the Test match] from the sidelines. It's never an easy situation when you miss games, especially an important game like that, where the series was on the line for us. But speaking of the symptoms, for a couple of days I was struggling a little bit. But I'm happy that I'm standing back on my feet, nice and healthy as I look forward to this T20 series, obviously followed by the ODI series as well. It's always nice to get back to playing, that's the most important thing. I'm excited to get back on the field and get going with the guys." Rohit said on Wednesday at the pre-match press conference.