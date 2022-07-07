IND vs ENG 2022 | Was very hard to watch the Edgbaston Test from sidelines, admits Rohit Sharma

Today at 9:39 AM
Rohit Sharma has admitted it was hard for him to watch the recent Edgbaston Test from the sidelines. Rohit contracted Covid-19 during India's four-day warm-up match and struggled to regain his fitness ahead of the rescheduled fifth Test match, where England chased down 378 runs to beat India.
India's full-time all-format captain Rohit Sharma was supposed to lead India in the recently-concluded Test match versus England. However, after testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of the crucial contest, he was not able to be fit in the playing XI. Hence, in his absence, Jasprit Bumrah led India, becoming the 36th captain in the format.
Despite an impressive start as captain, Bumrah failed to inspire India to a series-clinching victory. The hosts, led by Ben Stokes, despite trailing by 132 runs in the first innings, had the last laugh. It was a historic win from their perspective as they never chased down 378 runs or above before. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow were the archietectors, forging an unbeaten 254-run stand to help England get the job done with seven wickets to spare.
Ahead of the limited-overs series between England and India, Rohit joined the pre-match press conference as he is now out of quarentine. There, the talismanic batter explained how he felt while watching the Edgbaston Test, and how his recovery process was done.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
"It was very hard to watch [the Test match] from the sidelines. It's never an easy situation when you miss games, especially an important game like that, where the series was on the line for us. But speaking of the symptoms, for a couple of days I was struggling a little bit. But I'm happy that I'm standing back on my feet, nice and healthy as I look forward to this T20 series, obviously followed by the ODI series as well. It's always nice to get back to playing, that's the most important thing. I'm excited to get back on the field and get going with the guys." Rohit said on Wednesday at the pre-match press conference.
"My recovery has been very good. It's been 8-9 days since I got COVID. We've seen that every player that gets COVID respond differently. I don't know what'll happen in the future but it all looks good now. I started training three days ago. That's why I decided to play in this game, because body wise I feel good. Also I have no symptoms, [got] tested two-three times also, they're all negative."
India will play a three-match T20I sseries against Jos Buttler's England from July 7. After that, they will have a three-match ODI series.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.