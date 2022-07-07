IND vs ENG 2022 | Jonny Bairstow going through hot streak that batters go once or twice in their career, reckons Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan has praised Jonny Bairstow for his sublime form in the Test cricket recently saying he is in the middle of a hot streak which a batter goes through rarely. Vaughan also stated that Bairstow’s form has forced Joe Root to get barely mentioned in spite of his quality knocks.

England have completely changed their approach of playing Tests recently and Jonny Bairstow is at the center of their playing philosophy currently with his terrific form. He has been a revelation for England in Test cricket this year scoring 994 runs at 76.46 including six hundreds. Bairstow played a vital role in helping England chase down a tough target in the fourth innings quickly and comfortably. He continued his fine run of form against India and scored centuries in both innings of the one-off Test.

Michael Vaughan praised the wicketkeeper-batter saying he in the middle of a hot streak that batters experience very rarely in their career. Vaughan cited his own example to elaborate his view.

“Jonny Bairstow is currently going through the type of hot streak that batters only go through once or twice in their career when they feel almost invincible. I experienced it in 2002-03 when things seemed totally clear and runs were easy to come by. I scored a lot of runs in the summer against India and then continued that form into the Ashes in Australia. But I’m not sure mine was anywhere near as strong as what Jonny is going through at the moment," Vaughan mentioned in his column for the Daily Telegraph.

Joe Root has been the other consistent run-scorer for the team. In the fourth innings of the one-off Test, Root and Bairstow both scored hundreds. Vaughan stated that Bairstow has overshadowed Root with his superb exploits with the bat.

“How well Jonny is playing is shown by the fact that there is someone at the other end, Joe Root, scoring almost as many runs but barely getting mentioned. He is overshadowing the greatest England batter that I’ve ever seen," he explained.