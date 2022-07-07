IND vs ENG 2022 | I see the game exactly the same way as Eoin Morgan, remarks Jos Buttler

Today at 10:27 AM
Newly-appointed white-ball captain Jos Buttler has remarked England will continue to be 'really aggressive and not afraid of failure' under his leadership, something they used to under Eoin Morgan. Buttler will lead England for the first time in a full-time role against India on July 7.
The three-match T20I series between England and India will get underway on July 7 in Southampton. The first match will mark Jos Buttler's first challenge as England's full-time limited-overs captain and the talismanic batsman has no fear ahead of the new journey. In fact, Buttler mentioned under him England will play the same aggresive brand of cricket like they used to play under Eoin Morgan, who retired from the international cricket last week.
"There's not much at the moment needs changing. I see the game in exactly the same way as Eoin. I want us to play in exactly the same fashion - to be really positive, really aggressive and not afraid of failure," Buttler told BBC Sport ahead of the series opener.
"There's a clear identity that is going to outlast Eoin, to outlast me and will outlast whoever follows on from me as well.I don't see that ever going backwards, I see some people just trying to take that even further forwards."
After a miserable 2015 World Cup, England adopted an unique aggressive approach under Morgan's captaincy that led them to win the 2019 World Cup. They broke the highest ODI total three times, with the most recently coming against Netherlands last month, where they piled up 498/6.
Players like Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja, who were part of the recent historic Test match versus England at Edgbaston won't play the first T20I. However, they will be available from the second T20 onwards, while their all-format captain Rohit Sharma is set to return from the beginning after Covid-19 did not allow him to participate in the Edgbaston Test.
