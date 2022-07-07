IND vs ENG 2022 | I see the game exactly the same way as Eoin Morgan, remarks Jos Buttler

The three-match T20I series between England and India will get underway on July 7 in Southampton. The first match will mark Jos Buttler's first challenge as England's full-time limited-overs captain and the talismanic batsman has no fear ahead of the new journey. In fact, Buttler mentioned under him England will play the same aggresive brand of cricket like they used to play under Eoin Morgan, who retired from the international cricket last week.