sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IND vs ENG, 1st T20I | Internet reacts to Suryakumar Yadav's nonchalant flick for six

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Suryakumar Yadav scored 39 runs from 19 balls in the first T20I

    BCCI

    IND vs ENG, 1st T20I | Internet reacts to Suryakumar Yadav's nonchalant flick for six

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:49 PM

    Suryakumar Yadav is one of the few players in the Indian team who has an ability to play his strokes in all areas of the ground. Suryakumar displayed his capability once again in the first T20I against England as he flicked a delivery from Tymal Mills for a maximum over fine-leg with sublime timing.

    India have started well in the first T20I of the white-ball series against England as they are playing with a run-rate of around 10. India won the toss and opted to bat first. Deepak Hooda played a knock of 33 runs from 17 balls after the departure of both the openers and Suryakumar Yadav also played a superb cameo with his bat. Suryakumar scored 39 runs from 19 balls and he hit one of his trademark shots over fine-leg to Tymal Mills. 

    Parimatch

    Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!

    Find Out

    Mills was bowling the 11th over of the innings and he bowled fourth delivery sliding down the leg-stump. Suryakumar made no mistake in flicking the ball over fine-leg with sublime timing and it cleared the boundary ropes. With his shot, Suryakumar reminded everyone of his debut where he had similar shot against Jofra Archer. Also, Hardik Pandya was batting at the other end and he applauded his batting partner for the magnificent stroke behind the wicket. 

    This is SKY for you!

    Brilliant six from SKY :D

    How easy for him?

    Never ending love story!

    Best so far!

    No doubt in it!

    Not everyone can afford it!

    He's really the best batsman around!

    Brilliant batsman!

    Yes!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down