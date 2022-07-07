IND vs ENG, 1st T20I | Internet reacts to Suryakumar Yadav's nonchalant flick for six

Yesterday at 11:49 PM
Suryakumar Yadav is one of the few players in the Indian team who has an ability to play his strokes in all areas of the ground. Suryakumar displayed his capability once again in the first T20I against England as he flicked a delivery from Tymal Mills for a maximum over fine-leg with sublime timing.
India have started well in the first T20I of the white-ball series against England as they are playing with a run-rate of around 10. India won the toss and opted to bat first. Deepak Hooda played a knock of 33 runs from 17 balls after the departure of both the openers and Suryakumar Yadav also played a superb cameo with his bat. Suryakumar scored 39 runs from 19 balls and he hit one of his trademark shots over fine-leg to Tymal Mills.
Mills was bowling the 11th over of the innings and he bowled fourth delivery sliding down the leg-stump. Suryakumar made no mistake in flicking the ball over fine-leg with sublime timing and it cleared the boundary ropes. With his shot, Suryakumar reminded everyone of his debut where he had similar shot against Jofra Archer. Also, Hardik Pandya was batting at the other end and he applauded his batting partner for the magnificent stroke behind the wicket.
This is SKY for you!
What a Shot By Surya ❤#ENGvIND || #Suryakumaryadav pic.twitter.com/a0CBSvmWOL— Kohlity Shot 🤤🖤 (@Shahroz_06) July 7, 2022
Brilliant six from SKY :D
July 7, 2022
How easy for him?
Suryakumar Yadav, just casually hitting for a six. #ENGvIND— Karamdeep 🎥📱 (@oyeekd) July 7, 2022
pic.twitter.com/iTznm16EN7
Never ending love story!
Suryakumar Yadav and flick short. What a story 🔥 #ENGvsIND1stT20— Javed (@iamthejaved) July 7, 2022
Best so far!
SURYAKUMAR Yadav's brilliant maximum over fine leg #EngVsIndOnSony #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/LqiJhUjVqL— Kohli 18 & devilliers 17 (@Maksiwoql) July 7, 2022
No doubt in it!
Suryakumar Yadav's Batting = Top Class Entertainment 👊— loLowerKey (@Ajinkya11598) July 7, 2022
Not everyone can afford it!
Wow,, wt a shot Mr 360 of team 🇮🇳👌👌💪💪💙🧡💙 #suryakumaryadav #TeamIndia #ENGvsIND1stT20— Leela Krishna 🇮🇳 🏏 (@LeelaCh82778568) July 7, 2022
He's really the best batsman around!
Suryakumar Yadav one again showing why he’s India’s best short format batter. Absolutely ridiculous.— Ben Smith 🐝 (@ben_smith025) July 7, 2022
Brilliant batsman!
This has been some stupendous hitting from #SuryakumarYadav— Bihan Sengupta (@BihanSengupta91) July 7, 2022
Should walk into that T20 World Cup squad#ENGvIND
Yes!
Suryakumar Yadav!!— Ta Ailer (@_Ailer__) July 7, 2022
