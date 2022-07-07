IND vs ENG, 1st T20I | Internet reacts to Suryakumar Yadav's nonchalant flick for six

Mills was bowling the 11th over of the innings and he bowled fourth delivery sliding down the leg-stump. Suryakumar made no mistake in flicking the ball over fine-leg with sublime timing and it cleared the boundary ropes. With his shot, Suryakumar reminded everyone of his debut where he had similar shot against Jofra Archer. Also, Hardik Pandya was batting at the other end and he applauded his batting partner for the magnificent stroke behind the wicket.