IND vs WI 2022 | Shikhar Dhawan to captain India in West Indies ODIs

Today at 4:08 PM
The BCCI has decided to give a rest to Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah for their upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies, beginning on July 22 in Trinidad. Instead, the board has chosen Shikhar Dhawan as their skipper for the ODI leg, which will be followed by a five-match T20I series. Ravindra Jadeja will be working as Dhawan's deputy.
Barring Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, and Sanju Samson have made the cut among the batters. To form the bowling attack, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, and Arshdeep Singh have been picked as fast bowlers, while Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel have been considered among the spinners.
After the five-match T20I series against West Indies, India will end the tour with the two T20Is in the USA on August 6 and 7.
India Squad for the West Indies ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.
