IND vs WI 2022 | Shikhar Dhawan to captain India in West Indies ODIs

The BCCI has decided to give a rest to Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah for their upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies, beginning on July 22 in Trinidad. Instead, the board has chosen Shikhar Dhawan as their skipper for the ODI leg, which will be followed by a five-match T20I series. Ravindra Jadeja will be working as Dhawan's deputy.