IND vs ENG 2022 | We want to give new life to Test cricket, asserts Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes talked ambitiously about England’s style of play under him, stating their bigger goal was to redefine the way cricket is played and revive the longest format of the game. He further talked about the impact his team has managed to create in the sport and how their reputation precedes them.
A little over two months since Ben Stokes was named Joe Root’s successor, the all-rounder has already managed to produce a string of historical results. He along with head coach Brendon McCullum has ensured England play fast-paced, aggressive cricket, making the previously difficult look too easy to be true.
After defeating India in the final Test at Edgbaston by taking the same route, Stokes has stated his team wants to save Test cricket from its lull. The longest format of the game has been overshadowed at times by the shorter formats, especially T20s. However, such an exciting brand of cricket may help bring new fans to Tests, according to the skipper.
“We know that we want to give new life to Test cricket, and the way that we go about it, and the support that we've received over the last five weeks has been incredible. It's amazing, in such a short space of time, we feel like we are bringing a new set of fans to the game. Inspiring the next generation is what we want to do, this game at the moment is bigger than results for us, it's about people who come in to represent England in the future, guys who come into the dressing room after. We want to leave a mark on Test cricket," he claimed to Sky Sports.
India looked to be clearly in the driver’s seat for the majority of the game, setting up a commendable target of 378 for the hosts. However, England simply steamrolled past the visitors, completing their highest ever chase in just 76.4 overs with seven wickets to spare. Stokes believes this has pressured the teams to think differently, given the fear of England chasing down whatever the target may be.
"Don't know where it [the line] is. There was a bit of me that almost wanted them to get 450, to see what we'd do. I said yesterday after we finished the day's play, look at how teams will be viewing us at the moment, that third innings now has become a fourth innings - because they have to concentrate on how we're going to play, and they're worried about that," a proud Stokes remarked.
"So to be in that position as a team, being feared before they've even finished their innings is an unbelievable place to be in. Teams don't know how to play the third innings, especially when they've got a lead."
Under Ben Stokes’ captaincy, England have now won all four Test matches and in emphatic fashion. They began with a 3-0 clean sweep of the Black Caps, followed by this demolition of the Men in Blue. In the process, they chased down totals of 279, 299, 296 and 378, all with at least five wickets to spare. The England skipper credited a clear-cut approach regardless of specifics as the driving force behind their success.
