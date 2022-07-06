IND vs ENG 2022 | Shocked to see how India had lost at Edgbaston, asserts Ajit Agarkar

To get the job done, England took 76.4 overs, with their scoring rate in the final innings almost five runs per over. Root scored an unbeaten 142, while Bairstow scored 114 not out before openers Alex Lees (56) and Zak Crawley (46) added 107 runs for the opening wicket to set the tone of the run chase. Former Indian fast bowler Ajit Agarkar believes India's potent bowling attack could have done much better to register an outright win.