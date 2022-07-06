IND vs ENG 2022 | Rishabh Pant would fit very well in our team, remarks Ben Stokes

England Test captain Ben Stokes has heaped praise on Rishabh Pant, saying the Indian wicket-keeper would 'fit very well' in the current English setup. The English all-rounder further revealed he thoroughly enjoyed Pant's batting in the first innings while he scored 146 off just 111 balls.

England won a historic Test match at Edgbaston on Tuesday against India to level the five-match series 2-2. They chased down a record-breaking target of 378 with seven wickets to spare and with that, they have now won four Tests on the trot under Ben Stokes' captaincy and under Brendon McCullum in charge. Although, from India's perspective, a few shone with both bat and ball and Rishabh Pant was definitely one of them.

During the first innings, India were down to 98/5 at one point. But Pant, along with Ravindra Jadeja, forged a counterattacking 222-run stand for the sixth wicket to revive their side. He smashed 20 fours and four sixes in his entertaining knock of 111-ball 146 which was lauded by even Stokes. In fact, the English Test captain mentioned that India's swashbuckling wicket-keeeper would fit in their setup quite easily.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

"He (Pant) is someone who would fit very well in our team at the moment, Rishabh, the way that he goes about to play the game," Stokes was quoted as saying after the match, reported by Timesnownews.

"Rishabh Pant's innings for India in the first innings was obviously against us, but I absolutely loved watching it. And it's great to see now that someone like Rishabh, who's obviously received his criticism over the years, is now getting applauded for that."

After the Test match, England and India will now play a three-match T20I series from July 7. After that, they will have a three-match ODI series to end the tour.