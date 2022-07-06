IND vs ENG 2022 | Beauty of Test cricket that three good days not enough, remarks Jasprit Bumrah

Today at 12:25 PM
Jasprit Bumrah has stated that the beauty of Tests lies in the fact that a team has to be consistent at all times, given that even three days on top isn’t good enough to avoid loss. He went on to discuss the series as evenly matched and express gratitude for being able to lead the side.
India came down crashing to an England demolition job on the final day of the fifth Test match at Edgbaston on Tuesday. After securing a hefty 132 run lead in the first innings, the Men in Blue simply crumbled for a lowly 245 in the second innings on day four. Even though the target was still a daunting 378, the hosts made light work of the chase and claimed victory with seven wickets to spare.
Stand-in Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah feels Test cricket doesn’t offer the scope to make such mistakes, given the format’s relentless nature.
"That's the beauty of Test cricket, even if you have three good days. We fell short with the bat yesterday and that is where we let the opposition in to let the match slip away from us," he said at the post-match presentation ceremony.
The loss for India meant the series concluded in a 2-2 draw, with all of the last four Tests producing results. The first Test looked set to produce a definitive score as well, after India was asked to chase down 209. They were cruising along at 52/1, until rain played spoilsport and washed out the entire final day. Bumrah pointed out the instance as a moment that could have changed the course of the series, before crediting the opposition.
"Ifs and buts can always be there. If you go back, if there was no rain in the first match, we could have won the series. But England played really well," he remarked.
"We have drawn the series and both teams played very good cricket and it was a fair result.”
