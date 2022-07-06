ICC Test Batting Rankings | Rishabh Pant moves up to fifth place, Virat Kohli out of top 10

Today at 3:53 PM
Riding on his impressive outings in the rescheduled fifth Test between England and India, Jonny Bairstow and Rishabh Pant have moved up in the latest ICC Men's Test Player Rankings for batters. However, Virat Kohli has not found a place among the top 10 for the first time in six years.
Jonny Bairstow and Rishabh Pant -- two of the heroes of the recently-concluded historic Test match between England and India -- have improved their respective places in the latest ICC Men's Test Player Rankings. While Bairstow, who has been in the form of his life, climbed 11 places to tenth in the Test batting rankings, Pant's scintillating form with two centuries and three half-centuries in his past six Test innings has helped him earn a highest-ever position in the Test batting rankings, climbing six places to fifth.
By aggregating 1218 runs at an average of 55.36 with six centuries in the current ICC World Test Championship cycle, Bairstow has been the new hero of England since Brendon Mccullum took charge as their new Test team's head coach. Notably, he was last among the top ten Test batters back in 2018. Pant, too starred with the bat, scoring 146 and 57 at Edgbaston although they did not come in a winning cause.
Meanwhile, Joe Root continues to hold the top position after another unbeaten match-defining century (142*) in England's record 378-run chase at Edgbaston. Root has now 923 points, followed by Marnus Labuschagne (879), Steven Smith (826), Babar Azam(815), and Pant (801).
On the other hand, Virat Kohli, who only managed scores of 11 and 20 at Edgbaston, dropped three places to 13th in the latest batting rankings. With that, he does not get a place among the top-10 batters for the first time in six years.
