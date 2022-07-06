ICC Test Batting Rankings | Rishabh Pant moves up to fifth place, Virat Kohli out of top 10

Jonny Bairstow and Rishabh Pant -- two of the heroes of the recently-concluded historic Test match between England and India -- have improved their respective places in the latest ICC Men's Test Player Rankings. While Bairstow, who has been in the form of his life, climbed 11 places to tenth in the Test batting rankings, Pant's scintillating form with two centuries and three half-centuries in his past six Test innings has helped him earn a highest-ever position in the Test batting rankings, climbing six places to fifth.